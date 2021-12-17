Photos of the Galaxy S22 line leak; see differences between cell phones | Cell

The Galaxy S22 line seems to be getting closer to being announced by Samsung. This time, possible images of the three models – conventional, Plus and Ultra – were leaked on the internet, reinforcing rumors about the design of the next premium cell phones of the South Korean brand.

If the images disclosed are real, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would rescue the design pattern of the Galaxy Note line, which was discontinued in 2021. The S22 and S22 Plus, on the other hand, seem to bring few external changes, offering a look similar to that already found on the Galaxy S21. Rumors indicate the possible global announcement of the trio in February 2022.

2 of 3 Galaxy S22 line leaks on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Yogesh Brar Galaxy S22 line leaks on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Yogesh Brar

The S22 Ultra marks a very clear difference in relation to the other members of the line. Instead of rounded edges, it has a square shape on the sides and the impression of an infinite canvas. The structure should still accommodate the S Pen, as some rumors suggest. Thus, the most powerful version of the S22 trio would come with a format similar to that seen in the Note 20 Ultra, launched in 2020.

Another aspect that sets the flagship apart from the rest is the matte finish on the rear window. Contrary to the more expensive model, the other two cell phones seem to present an alternative with a shiny aspect, but still made of glass. This last option may displease some consumers, as it is more susceptible to wear marks and scratches.

The S22 and the Plus variant have well-rounded edges and demarcate a camera module on the side of the device. They were presented in black and white and demarcate a slight difference in terms of size. If the launch confirms the disclosed replica, the simpler option will bring a smaller screen, around 6.06 inches, while the Plus model should deliver a possible 6.5 inches.

3 out of 3 Galaxy S21 Ultra to lose camera frame in next generation — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S21 Ultra to lose camera frame in next generation — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Specifications will vary by device, but the S22 is expected to have a 3800 mAh battery, triple camera with up to 50 MP lens and support for 65W fast charging. There are features expected for the entire line, such as the presence of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips.

Although a series of leaks have been reported, Samsung has not come forward to confirm any information so far. Even the expected February release date appears only as a rumor for now.