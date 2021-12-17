Pilar follows Tonico’s blood trail and finds a dead body in In Times of the Emperor · TV News

Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) almost uncontrollable rage will be his downfall in In Times of the Emperor. The deputy will get in trouble by leaving a bloody trail when he kills Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio), since the crime will pique Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) curiosity. She will only stop after putting her mustache behind bars on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Despite the shock, the doctor will not give up when she sees Samuel (Michel Gomes) being unjustly arrested for the murder of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). She will even spit in the corrupt politician’s face and promise to unmask him in front of the entire court.

The protagonist’s desire for revenge, played by Gabriela Medvedovski, will still increase after seeing her fiance being sentenced to life in prison. She will propose to Samuel to run away in the dead of night, but he will not only refuse to leave the house of detention, he will also put an end to the novel.

With blood in her eyes, Pilar will even talk to Tonico in the middle of the street. Screaming, she will claim that she will be waiting for just one slip from Dolores’s husband (Daphne Bozaski) to play him in chess.

The healthcare professional won’t even have to wait for long, as Alexandre Nero’s character will wind up in the scenes that will be shown on the next 1st.

The bad character will lose his mind when he discovers that Nino is writing a book about the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and is willing to reveal to the world the alliance of the former boss with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli). On impulse, the villain will unload his weapon on the journalist without thinking about the consequences.

He’ll demand that Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) find a way to block any investigation into the crime, but Celestina (Bel Kutner) is going to put her mouth on the trombone. The baroness will reveal to Pedro (Selton Mello) about her suspicions, which will quickly reach Pilar’s ear.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

