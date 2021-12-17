Pilar spits in Tonico’s face after Samuel’s arrest · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will lose the line with Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The doctor will spit in the crook’s face after he interrupts his marriage to Samuel (Michel Gomes) and takes the groom unfairly arrested for the murder of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim) in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the chapter this Friday (17), the owner of the newspaper O Berro will interrupt the ceremony of the girl with the engineer in the middle of the church. “Senhor Samuel dos Anjos, accept Pilar…”, the priest will try to ask.

“Stop everything! This marriage is a fraud! There is no such thing as Samuel dos Anjos! That black man at the altar is called Jorge”, the villain will shout. Afterwards, the deputy of the “rachadinhas” will present an arrest order against his half-brother, who will leave the marriage in handcuffs.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will despair. “Your Majesty, do something for Samuel. He is innocent. I swear it,” the young woman will plead with Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello).

“I don’t have the power to stop a judge’s order. I’m going to look for a good lawyer to defend Samuel,” promises Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella), who will demand explanations from his friend days later in jail.

At that moment, Tonico will approach his sister-in-law to gloat. “Is it good to be dropped at the altar?” he will provoke, in a tone of revenge for having been abandoned by her in the past. The doctor will then spit in his face.

Tonic will destroy marriage

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

