Pilar warns Isabel about Gaston’s ‘cucumber’; Understand · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will try to soothe the heart of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) in In Times of the Emperor. As gently as possible, the doctor will say that the princess may not be to blame for not having gotten pregnant yet. The young woman will also advise that Gastão’s (Daniel Torres) “cucumber” is the one who may have problems in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the heiress to the throne suffers for not having been able to generate a baby yet. The girl was even more saddened by Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) having gotten pregnant first, even though she married Augusto (Gil Coelho) after Pedro’s firstborn (Selton Mello).

The monarch has cried several times when imagining that she will not be able to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. In a moment of anguish, the princess begged her husband to impregnate her. But even a torrid night of love was not enough to satisfy the girl’s yearnings.

The delay in the arrival of an heir has also taken Gastão seriously. The Count had a tantrum when his companion said that she would like to adopt Esperanca, the baby of a captive. “Your duty is to bear children,” fired the nobleman.

“It doesn’t just depend on me”, countered the youngest of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). At the time, the aristocrat was offended by the princess’ speech. “What are you implying? That I’m incapable of giving you a child?”, Augusto’s cousin was indignant.

However, this is exactly Pilar’s theory. In the scenes that will aired next Friday (24) , the health professional will appear talking to Leopoldina’s sister, who will once again vent about the pressure to have an heir. The doctor will then insinuate that the delay could be caused by Gaston’s fertility problems.

Even Candida (Dani Ornellas) has already prophesied that Isabel would have trouble getting pregnant. In real life, the princess also faced a marathon of humiliation to finally produce a baby. It unfolded in novenas and popular beliefs that even involved the dour count d’Eu (1842-1922), who was forced to smear goat’s tallow on his penis — associated with virility.

Isabel (1846-1921) did not become pregnant until ten years after her marriage to Gastão. She had four children: Pedro de Alcântara de Orléans and Bragança (1875-1940), Luís de Orléans and Bragança (1878-1920), Antônio Gastão de Orléans and Bragança (1881-1918) and Luísa Vitória de Orléans and Bragança, who was born dead on July 28, 1874.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

