Pis and Pasep with cashout calendar

Pis and Pasep with withdrawal calendar The Salary Allowance benefit, in the maximum amount of 1 minimum wage, is automatically made available, every year, to workers of public and private companies who received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages in the last 12 months.

To be entitled to the Salary Bonus, you must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the 12 months (in the base year, the bonus pays up to 5 years back, with submission or adjustment in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS). The value of the Salary Bonus for each worker is calculated based on the minimum wage and the number of months worked with a formal contract. Those who worked longer are entitled to a higher amount. See an example in the table below.

Number of months workedwith a formal contract in the last 12 months Amount 2020 Salary R$1,045.00 1 BRL 88.00 two BRL 175.00 3 BRL 262.00 4 BRL 349.00 5 BRL 436.00 6 BRL 523.00 7 BRL 610.00 8 BRL 697.00 9 BRL 784.00 10 BRL 871.00 11 BRL 958.00 12 R$1,045.00

Who no is entitled to the Salary Bonus:

employee (a) domestic (a);

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by an individual;

