Pis and Pasep with cashout calendar

Yadunandan Singh 5 mins ago Business Comments Off on Pis and Pasep with cashout calendar 0 Views

Pis and Pasep with withdrawal calendar The Salary Allowance benefit, in the maximum amount of 1 minimum wage, is automatically made available, every year, to workers of public and private companies who received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages in the last 12 months.

To be entitled to the Salary Bonus, you must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the 12 months (in the base year, the bonus pays up to 5 years back, with submission or adjustment in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS). The value of the Salary Bonus for each worker is calculated based on the minimum wage and the number of months worked with a formal contract. Those who worked longer are entitled to a higher amount. See an example in the table below.

Number of months workedwith a formal contract in the last 12 monthsAmount 2020 Salary R$1,045.00
1BRL 88.00
twoBRL 175.00
3BRL 262.00
4BRL 349.00
5BRL 436.00
6BRL 523.00
7BRL 610.00
8BRL 697.00
9BRL 784.00
10BRL 871.00
11BRL 958.00
12R$1,045.00

Who no is entitled to the Salary Bonus:





About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Nubank: Fixed QR Code and new Pix billing screen

According to official information, the QR Code Fixed, generating ease and speed at no cost …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved