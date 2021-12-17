Pis and Pasep with cashout calendar

Pis and Pasep with withdrawal calendar The Salary Allowance benefit, in the maximum amount of 1 minimum wage, is automatically made available, every year, to workers of public and private companies who received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages in the last 12 months.
To be entitled to the Salary Bonus, you must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the 12 months (in the base year, the bonus pays up to 5 years back, with submission or adjustment in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS). The value of the Salary Bonus for each worker is calculated based on the minimum wage and the number of months worked with a formal contract. Those who worked longer are entitled to a higher amount. See an example in the table below.
|Number of months workedwith a formal contract in the last 12 months
|Amount 2020 Salary R$1,045.00
|1
|BRL 88.00
|two
|BRL 175.00
|3
|BRL 262.00
|4
|BRL 349.00
|5
|BRL 436.00
|6
|BRL 523.00
|7
|BRL 610.00
|8
|BRL 697.00
|9
|BRL 784.00
|10
|BRL 871.00
|11
|BRL 958.00
|12
|R$1,045.00
Who no is entitled to the Salary Bonus:
- employee (a) domestic (a);
- rural workers employed by individuals;
- urban workers employed by an individual;
- workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity.