Pix by Whatsapp and Google is in the Central Bank’s plans

Last Tuesday (14), the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said that Pix will soon arrive at WhatsApp as a second method of payment by messenger in addition to WhatsApp Pay. However, the BC head does not only want the Meta messenger working with the institution’s payments solution, and he also cited Google.

According to Campos Neto, “we don’t just want WhatsApp, but also Google… everyone. BC is offering that everyone can compete at the same level.” The BC president even said that he allowed the Meta messenger to use Pix because he was “ready” to integrate the payment solution.

The app is the most used of its category in Brazil, with 93% of Brazilians using Pix every day. Campos Neto made the statements while attending the 6th annual Global Technology Summit (GTS), prepared by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace India (CI) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

Furthermore, the BC director participated in a panel on a unified payment platform created by the Indian reserve bank, a kind of Pix of India. Campos Neto added: “the only thing that matters is that we have a system that can have competition. We are not worried about whether it will be a big player or a small player.”

According to the president of the Central Bank, imposing competition or raising the dispute in the financial market with Pix is ​​”better than regulation in many cases”.

Image: Marciobnws/shutterstock.com