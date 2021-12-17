Police Search Home and Clinic of Pastor Arrested for Sexual Abuse, More Victims Report | Rio de Janeiro

At least ten women said they were victims of the pastor. Since the arrest, three more women have sought out the investigators responsible for the case to file complaints.

Among them, one reported that the abuse happened eight years ago, in 2013. Another victim said she was abused when she was a minor.

The pastor should be taken this Friday (17) to the Benfica prison.

Arrested for Vulnerable Rape

Sérgio Brito, president of two units of the Assembly of God church, in Duque de Caxias and Magé, in the Baixada Fluminense, was arrested for vulnerable rape.

In addition to being a religious leader, Sérgio Brito also works as a psychoanalyst, sexologist and therapist for adults, couples and adolescents. He also participates in a weekly program on Rádio Melodia, one of the largest evangelical radio stations in the country.

One of Sergio Brito’s possible victims told that he went through a hypnosis session and woke up naked in front of the pastor.

“He hugs me and ends there. Then I’m lying down again with my pants open and he has his hand inside my vagina,” she revealed.

For a relative of the victim, Sérgio said that he used a international technique of treatment.

1 of 2 Civil Police search the home and clinic of pastor and psychoanalyst Sérgio Brito, who was arrested on Thursday (16), suspected of sexual abuse against believers and patients — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Civil Police search the home and clinic of pastor and psychoanalyst Sérgio Brito, who was arrested on Thursday (16), suspected of sexual abuse against believers and patients — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

Without revealing her identity, a 21-year-old woman said that she attended the church in Duque de Caxias with her ex-husband, where she met Sérgio Brito. After the separation, the pastor called her and offered to help.

“He said he could help me, since I was determined to separate. He said that he was totally supportive and that he worked at a clinic in Piabeta. I told him I was anxious, lack of attention. said he could help me at this clinic,” said the victim.

After paying the consultation in the amount of BRL 700, the young woman underwent a hypnosis session. According to her, the service seemed like a mental relaxation.

“He tells you to close your eye, lie down and start messing with your head. He starts talking and tells you to repeat things,” he explained.

However, after that first moment of relaxation, the victim said that he lost consciousness for some time and that when he woke up, the pastor was with your hands inside your pants.

When she woke up startled by the situation, the woman got up and ran out of the psychoanalyst’s office.

‘International technique,’ says pastor

As soon as they learned of the abuse, the girl’s parents went to the church to talk to the pastor. They recorded the explanations of Sérgio Brito, who claimed to use a international therapy technique.

“I even run a lot of risk because I use some techniques. In fact, I brought these techniques. This technique is not from Brazil. I did research and brought some techniques and for 17 years I only do this therapy when the person is more comfortable to do,” said Sérgio Brito.

2 of 2 Sérgio Brito, president of two units of the Assembly of God church, in Duque de Caxias and Magé, in Baixada Fluminense, was arrested for rape of a vulnerable person — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks Sérgio Brito, president of two units of the Assembly of God church, in Duque de Caxias and Magé, in Baixada Fluminense, was arrested for rape of a vulnerable person — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks

Another victim said he met the pastor at the church in Magé, a place he attended for three years. According to her, confidence in Sérgio Brito was so great that he was chosen to celebrate her marriage with her husband.

However, when reporting a problem that was affecting his sex life, the pastor said therapy sessions could help.

“We started treating at the church and when it was March, we started treating at the clinic,” she said.

However, during one session, he said that the victim needed to address self-esteem and would have to take off her clothes to do this.

“He said: ‘you are going to take off your shirt, your pants and lie down in your panties and bra on the sofa’. I said: ‘but is it necessary?’ I’m very shy, I’m very ashamed. He said: ‘it’s necessary because it’s part of the treatment'”, said the woman.

The pastor’s victim said that he lay down with his eyes closed and kept repeating some sentences said by Sérgio Brito.

“When I opened my eyes, he was only in his underwear. He had taken off all his clothes,” he reported.

The victims filed a complaint with the Piabetá Police Station, which is investigating the case. One of them said that the family has been receiving calls with threats after she reported the case to the police.

“He used hypnosis to be able to sexually abuse these women. For each crime of rape of a vulnerable person, he is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in prison,” said police chief Angelo Lages, responsible for the prison.

With Sérgio Brito’s arrest this Thursday, one of the victims said he expects him to pay for the crime he committed.

“I went there to get help from a psychoanalyst and a pastor. I didn’t go to just anyone. I didn’t find him anywhere. I found him at church. A person I trusted, who I thought I could trust.”

what those involved say

After allegations of harassment, two meetings were scheduled at the Assembly of God church in Magé. The goal is to define the pastor’s future.

At the police station, Sérgio Brito declined to comment on the accusations.