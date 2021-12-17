PORTO VELHO: Feirão Limpa Nome takes place on December 16, 17 and 18

Sensitive to the difficulties faced by many consumers in the State, the Government of Rondônia promotes the “Feirão Limpa Nome” project, coordinated by the Consumer Guidance, Protection and Defense Program (Procon), together with a reference company in analysis and information for decision making. credit, which consists of the renegotiation of debts and a reduction in the number of negative people in Rondônia.

Given the challenging circumstances faced by consumers in having their name clean, the “Feirão Limpa Nome” has already taken place in several municipalities in the state, such as: Ariquemes, Ji-Paraná and Cacoal. In Porto Velho, it takes place on December 16, 17 and 18, at the premises of the Porto Velho shopping mall, on the ground floor, entrance through access D, from 9 am to 4 pm.

“Feirão Limpa Nome” takes place from December 16th to 18th, in Porto Velho

The state coordinator of Procon, Ihgor Jean Rego, points out that Procon has gone from city to city to present and offer easier proposals for renegotiation and payment of debts. Companies across the state, interested in solving these disputes with customers, offer special conditions for renegotiation and payment of debts.

“Banks and stores are some of the companies present at the ‘Feirão Limpa Nome’ in Porto Velho. There will also be other service desks for debt negotiation. In summary, all companies are willing to make the consumer’s life easier for the payment of debts. The Rondônia can start the year 2022 on the right foot”, stresses the coordinator.