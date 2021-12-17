Portuguese coach gets excited about conversation and gains strength to take over Flamengo | Flamengo

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel Alexandre Vidal/Flemish
Published 12/16/2021 4:52 PM
According to the portal, Sousa was encouraged by the possibility of following in the same footsteps as Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira, Portuguese who managed to succeed in Brazil. The coach, by the way, already has an appointment with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel next Saturday, in Lisbon. The meeting will take place after a conversation between the directors and Jorge Jesus to find out about his interest in a possible return.
Currently, Paulo Sousa is in charge of the Polish national team, but the termination would not be a problem, even with the European team playing in a recap for the World Cup in March. The coach believes that, at this moment, a visit to Brazil would be better for his career.
In addition to Paulo Sousa and Jorge Jesus, Flamengo also evaluates the names of Carlos Carvalhal and Paulo Fonseca. The first has as an obstacle the fact that it still has a contract with Braga, while the second asked for very high values.