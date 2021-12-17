Portuguese coach gets excited about conversation and gains strength to take over Flamengo | Flamengo



Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Paulo Sousa, coach of the Polish national team, can take over Flamengo JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP Rio – Flamengo has started to intensify its search for a coach and a name that has gained strength in recent hours to replace Renato Gaúcho, who was fired 20 days ago, is that of Portuguese Paulo Sousa. According to “GE”, the coach was encouraged by the first contact between red and black and has good chances of taking over the club.

According to the portal, Sousa was encouraged by the possibility of following in the same footsteps as Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira, Portuguese who managed to succeed in Brazil. The coach, by the way, already has an appointment with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel next Saturday, in Lisbon. The meeting will take place after a conversation between the directors and Jorge Jesus to find out about his interest in a possible return.

Currently, Paulo Sousa is in charge of the Polish national team, but the termination would not be a problem, even with the European team playing in a recap for the World Cup in March. The coach believes that, at this moment, a visit to Brazil would be better for his career.

In addition to Paulo Sousa and Jorge Jesus, Flamengo also evaluates the names of Carlos Carvalhal and Paulo Fonseca. The first has as an obstacle the fact that it still has a contract with Braga, while the second asked for very high values.