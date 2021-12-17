Praia Clube loses to Fenerbahce and gets complicated at the Club World Cup







17-year-old Fedorovtseva scored 28 points for Fenerbahce (FIVB)

Praia Clube lost to Fenerbahce by 3-1 this Thursday afternoon (16th) for the second round of the Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup. The partials were 22/25, 25/23, 25/18 and 25/21. Thus, the team from Minas Gerais has to beat Conegliano at 9 am this Friday (17) to qualify for the semifinals. And you have to win by giving up at most a set. Also on Thursday, but for Group B, the Turkish Vakifbank of the Brazilian Gabi Guimarães beat the Kazakh Altay by 3-0 and guaranteed himself among the four.

Praia and Fenerbahce are in Group A, along with current champion Conegliano. The Italians beat the Turks 3-0 in the first game of the bracket. Thus, Conegliano have a win, Fener ends with a win and a loss and Praia have a loss. The team from Minas takes the Italian at 9:30 am this Friday (17) and cannot give up two sets. You have to make 3-1 to be second in the bracket or 3-0 to be first. The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup has two groups of three, with the top two in each advancing to the semi-finals.

Brayelin Martinez (2) was Praia’s top scorer (FIVB)

Dominican Brayelin Martinez was Praia’s top scorer with 24, 23 of them in attack and one in block. On the hostess side, Russian Anna Lazareva and Arina Fedorovtseva, the latter with just 17 years old, noted 28 each. Dutch Anne Buijs helped the Brazilian team with 16 points.

one for each side

The first set went the same at the beginning until Praia Clube got an advantage by scoring 10 to 6. Fenerbahce, however, ran behind, pasted at 12 to 11 and tied at 14. They even passed at 16 to 15, but Praia scored three points in a row and resumed command of the marker in the final stretch. It got to 23 to 18 and ended up finishing at 25 to 22. The second half started similar and Praia managed to open four in 12 to 8. Fener reacted and went to get 13 to 12, but the Brazilians responded until 16 to 13 The tie came at 16 and the turn at 19 to 18. The final straight was point by point until Fenerbahce took advantage of the first set point they had and scored 25 to 23, despite Praia’s resistance in the last point.

Turks in charge

Packaged, the housewives were ladies of the third part. They started to open right at the beginning and didn’t stop until they put 16 to 9, the biggest advantage until then in the confrontation. It didn’t take long until they made the 25 to 18 to turn the duel. The superiority of Fenerbahce looked like it would continue in the fourth set, they soon opened 4-1. Praia, however, recovered and turned in 6-5, retaking the lead at the marker after a long time. Afterwards, Brayelin scored twice, once hitting the entrance and the other in the block, and Praia Clube scored 12-10. They got to score 14-11, but the game was equal and the Turks reacted. In addition to seeking the marker, they turned and closed at 25-21.

Vakifbank and Mines

Vakifbank, from Gabi Guimarães, also played their first game at the Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup and easily passed Altay scoring 25/13, 25/10 and 25/17. The Brazilian scored seven points, all in attack. In the first match of Group B, the Mine had scored 3-0 in Kazakhs. Thus, both the Minas Gerais and Turkish teams are classified and the champion of the bracket will leave the duel between them at 12:30 pm this Friday (17).