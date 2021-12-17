pregnant, Cecília does not reveal rape and public revolt

The character Cecília (Fernanda Marques), daughter of Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão), faces a difficult situation in “Um Lugar ao Sol”.
The young woman discovered a tubal pregnancy (when the fertilized egg develops outside the uterus) and, even after the news, she did not comment to the mother that the child was generated in a relationship without consent, which characterizes a rape.
Cecília said that the son was generated in a “bizarre situation”, and the sentence was questioned by the public. Fans pointed out that it wasn’t the best way to approach a rape in the plot.
People also defended Lícia Manzo, saying that the author of the novel is preparing the character to bring up “prior questions” related to the abuse. The possibility that Cecília did not remember the rape was also mentioned.
Rebeca’s leading role
In addition to praise for her performance, Andréa Beltrão is constantly praised by the public because of Rebeca’s prominence in the plot.
The sister of protagonist Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), who is getting involved with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in the plot, also stood out in the chapter because of the friction with the therapist, the young man’s grandmother.