pregnant, Cecília does not reveal rape and public revolt

The character Cecília (Fernanda Marques), daughter of Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão), faces a difficult situation in “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

The young woman discovered a tubal pregnancy (when the fertilized egg develops outside the uterus) and, even after the news, she did not comment to the mother that the child was generated in a relationship without consent, which characterizes a rape.

Cecília said that the son was generated in a “bizarre situation”, and the sentence was questioned by the public. Fans pointed out that it wasn’t the best way to approach a rape in the plot.

Someone needs to verbalize the rape in the soap opera, that story that “the sex was not nice” became horrible #UmPlaceAoSun — cleiton (@cleitoncrv) December 17, 2021

Rape is a serious agenda! I hope it’s well addressed, even more so with a pregnancy #UmPlaceAoSun — commentator (@ commentator202) December 17, 2021

this plot of rape/pregnancy all strange jesus the girl was raped and later they didn’t even talk about it, she didn’t have an exam or anything, a complaint, nothing. like…. hope they develop this right #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/23OuSlQCwP — b (@gertawaycar) December 17, 2021

The number of people in TL shocked by Cecília’s pregnancy and not understanding why the author made a rush scene of a rape. #UmPlaceAoSun — I do comment (@commentosamemooo) December 17, 2021

People also defended Lícia Manzo, saying that the author of the novel is preparing the character to bring up “prior questions” related to the abuse. The possibility that Cecília did not remember the rape was also mentioned.

The girl is clearly avoiding the subject… I think it’s still going to happen talking about the rape, the people don’t wait to see and criticize it #UmPlaceAoSun — B. (@flitzvoz) December 17, 2021

I’m still not judging the approach to rape because it’s obvious that cecilia has more questions that are even older and that unfortunately will explain her reaction to this current event.#UmPlaceAoSun — bianca (@tfinalgirl) December 17, 2021

Traumatic first time is when you remember who you had sex with and how bad it was. What Cecilia suffered was a rape, the girl must not even remember what happened because she was so drunk. #UmPlaceAoSun — kah (@kah_bgirl) December 17, 2021

Rebeca’s leading role

In addition to praise for her performance, Andréa Beltrão is constantly praised by the public because of Rebeca’s prominence in the plot.

The sister of protagonist Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), who is getting involved with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in the plot, also stood out in the chapter because of the friction with the therapist, the young man’s grandmother.