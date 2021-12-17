Premier League clubs pressure and want a break until the end of the year to prevent more cases of COVID-19

Premier League clubs want the competition to be postponed until the end of the year

English clubs are pushing the Premier League so that no games take place until the end of 2021, with the aim of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK with the omicron variant has increased dramatically.

If that happens, four rounds of English would not be played. The competition would restart on January 15th.

Officially, the Premier League is still considering the postponements on a case-by-case basis. Sought by the report, the entity did not answer whether it will pause the tournament.

Several games have already been postponed, including Brentford vs Manchester United, on tuesday, and Leicester City vs Tottenham, On thursday. Burnley and Watford’s duel, which was to be played on Wednesday, was called off just hours before the ball rolled.

Before the match against the Everton, on Thursday, the Chelsea reported three positive cases, in addition to midfielder Mateo Kovacic who became infected last week. However, the game has not yet been postponed.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank, whose team was hit by a series of positive cases of COVID-19, has already called for a suspension from this weekend’s games and also from the English League Cup.

The biggest fear in the UK is that the healthcare system will be overwhelmed before Christmas.