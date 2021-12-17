Premier League postpones four more games for Covid-19 cases, suspension until January is considered | english football

Covid-19’s outbreaks in several English football squads led to Premier League to postpone four more games of the weekend round. After suspend three matches that would be held on Thursday and confirm the non-realization of the duel between United and Brighton, on Saturday, the league decided to postpone the games Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace, West Ham vs Norwich (all initially scheduled for Saturday) and Everton vs Leicester (on Sunday).
In a statement, the organization of the English Championship highlighted that “Brentford has an outbreak in progress” and closed their CT, not being able to “prepare for Saturday’s match”. Watford, in turn, continues with many cases and “has an insufficient number of players available to play the game”. This is the same case for Norwich and Leicester. With that, the league has nine matches postponed between rounds 16 and 18.
Premier League implemented new measures against Covid-19: fans again had to show negative tests or vaccination cards for matches — Photo: Getty Images
According to the “Daily Mail”, three Chelsea players tested positive for Covid-19 this Thursday, but the commitment against Everton was kept. Player names were not revealed. The London club already had an infected player, Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who went into isolation last week.
Liverpool announced that the outbreak also reached its squad, where three players tested positive: Fabinho, Van Dijk and Jones. The club’s games, however, have not yet undergone official changes.
Break until January is considered
According to information from the British “ESPN”, some clubs that are part of the league have started to pressure the organization for a longer break amid the increase in cases. They would be considering interrupting the championship for at least two weeks, until January.
Mask fan displays proof of vaccination: league-imposed prevention measures against Covid-19 — Photo: Reuters
Last week, the Premier League announced a record 42 cases of Covid-19 detected among players and staff members. The clubs and the English league decided to increase health measures to prevent the disease.