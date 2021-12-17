President of Turkey announces 50% increase in minimum wage

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced this Thursday (16), the increase in the minimum wage in the country by 50% next year. In a statement, the director pointed out that the value will rise from the current 2826 lire to 4250, a measure that takes place after the deliberation of a council on the subject, he said.

According to Erdogan, during the talks, representatives of employers and employees were present and converged on the increase.

The amount may change depending on whether the employee is married and the number of children. According to the president, the 50% increase represents the biggest advance in the country’s minimum wage in 50 years. “By the principles of our Republic, we are the rule of law, and we protect our workers from rising prices,” said Erdogan.

The president defended the growth of “Greater Turkey”, and said that the more the nation develops, the more workers will benefit. Erdogan also commented on the lyre, saying that attempts to present the dollar amounts, in a potential dollarization, are “speculations” that should not be made. “Our currency is the Turkish lira, and we will not let anyone launch attacks against our currency,” he said.

“There are challenges, of course, but we’ll overcome them all, no one’s in doubt. Our new economic program offers protection to workers”, said Erdogan, saying that the policies adopted by his government are oriented towards generating “jobs, production, exports and investments”. “We will not leave the future of our country with speculators and interest rates”, he added.

“We will continue taking the necessary steps”, he indicated, defending the measures. Today, the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) announced another cut in the basic interest rate by one percentage point, from 15% to 14%, despite the persistent escalation of inflation in the country, which has reached around 20% in the annual comparison.