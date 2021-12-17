Privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) is maintained for the first half of 2022

(Electrobras)

Despite the postponement of the analysis of the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the government maintained the schedule for the auction of capitalization for the company in the first half of next year.

According to the Investment Partnership Program Council (CPPI), the sale of Union shares to private investors should take place in the first four months of 2022.

The Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets at the Ministry of Economy, Diogo Mac Cord, said that, despite the TCU minister Vital do Rêgo having asked for a review, the agency gave the approval for the government to continue with the next stages of privatization. Eletrobras. “This was a great victory and a great recognition of the government’s work”, he declared.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Marisete Pereira, the only impediment caused by the delay in analyzing the TCU concerns the signing of concession contracts for energy generating units by Eletrobras. This will be a secondary stage, which will take place after the privatization auction and requires TCU’s approval to move forward.

Privatizations

At today’s meeting, the last of the year, the PPI Council approved the model and conditions for the privatization of two state-owned companies: the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) in Minas Gerais, which manages the Belo Horizonte metro, and the Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (Codesa), which manages the ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho.

Regarding Codesa, the government made a series of adjustments to meet the demands of the TCU, which approved the privatization process last week. According to the Ministry of Economy, the notice will be published soon, with an auction forecast in the first quarter of 2022.

In the case of CBTU, the Union will sell the shares in its possession and will grant, for 30 years, line 1 to the private sector. The winner of the auction will have to build Line 2, a project that has been promised for years and has not yet been completed.

The PPI Council also approved the concession model for the Iguaçu National Park (PR), whose public notice will be published tomorrow (17). The winner will be whoever offers the highest value, with the right to manage the park for 30 years. In return, the winner will have to make investments of R$703 million.

The concession of seven fishing terminals and three port terminals were approved, as well as the re-bidding of projects granted to the private sector and returned (or in the process of being returned) to the government.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The government plans to auction off Autopista Fluminense (BR-101/RJ) again; São Gonçalo do Amarante Airport (RN), near Natal, and BR-040, between Brasília and Juiz de Fora (MG).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related