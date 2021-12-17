PT announces that it will negotiate with four parties the creation of a federation

The Workers’ Party announced, on Thursday 16, that it has decided to start talks on the creation of the Party Federation with the subtitles PSB, PCdoB, PSOL and PV.

The decision was communicated through a resolution of the National Directory of the acronym.

The formation of party federations was authorized on Wednesday 15 by the Superior Electoral Court for the 2022 elections. Applications must be submitted by March 1st.

With the new rule, two or more parties will be able to meet in a federation, with national coverage. The federation is different, however, from coalitions, which have been banned since 2017.

While coalitions only took place during elections, federations predict an alignment of at least four years, with penalties for parties that left the grouping before that deadline.

The federation must unite the parties through programmatic affinity clarified in a statute. In this way, the subtitles will act together in the exercise of the political positions of their cadres, as a single party.

Through the federations, the parties must act together in choosing their candidates for elections, in raising funds for campaigns and in dividing the Party Fund and television time.