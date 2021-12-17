Público de A Fazenda 13 sees political indirection in Galisteu’s look; Understand · TV News

During the final of A Fazenda 13, Adriane Galisteu bet on a black look with the pattern 013. This Thursday (16), viewers of the rural reality show saw a possible political indirection in the clothes, with the part number making a reference to the PT (Workers’ Party).

“Has the bishop ever seen this 13 in Adriane’s clothes?” asked Gabriel Naste on Twitter. “Gali rocked the lookout, hinting at who is leading the 2022 elections,” suggested Isa Nascimento, alluding to a possible candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the next election.

“I’m loving Galisteu, already campaigning for Lula,” said an internet user identified as Isamim. “He’s already Lula at Record”, said Luciana Almeida on the social network. “The bishop today dismisses Galisteu, campaigning for Lula,” commented a profile identified as Belle.

Coincidence or not, the final of the rural reality and the supposed indirect take place hours after the release of the new electoral survey by Datafolha. According to the study carried out between December 13 and 16, Lula has 48% of voting intentions, while President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) registers 22%.

Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) keeps 9% of the electorate interviewed. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

