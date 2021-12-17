Qualicorp-D’Or, Hapvida-NotreDame, Localiza-Unidas: what to expect after Cade’s decisions that move the Exchange

SAO PAULO – The last decisions of 2021 involving the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) are stirring up some actions at B3, boosting assets.

Just between yesterday afternoon and the beginning of this Thursday, decisions involving Qualicorp (QUAL3) and mergers between Localiza (RENT3) and Unidas (LCAM3), as well as Hapvida (HAPV3) and NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) generated positive reactions in the B3.

At the maximum of the day, the papers of Qualicorp rose 9.67% amid news that it received from its shareholder Rede D’Or São Luiz SA (RDOR3) the attached letter informing that the first instance of Cade’s antitrust agency, the General Superintendence, approved the authorization request without restrictions to potentially increase, through operations to be carried out on the stock exchange, its minority stake in the company. Rede D’Or currently holds 29% of the health operator’s total capital, having gradually increased its stake in the asset since 2019.

According to the hospital network, the number of shares to be acquired will depend on market conditions “at the time of possible purchases and any acquisitions will be duly informed under the terms of the applicable regulations”.

In a September analysis, right after Rede D’Or asked Cade for authorization to acquire more Qualicorp shares, Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlighted that the news is positive for both companies. This in a scenario in which the hospital network has been very active in the market, making acquisitions in line with its strategy of market consolidation and greater verticalization of its operations.

“Thus, an increase in Qualicorp’s participation makes a lot of sense for the company’s strategy, given the company’s prominent position in the health plan sector, with more than 2.6 million beneficiaries”, evaluated the company’s analysts of research.

A negative point of the eventual transaction would be the reduction of outstanding Qualicorp shares (free float), which could end up reducing its liquidity. “However, greater buying pressure tends to value QUAL3 shares in the short term”, he concluded at the time.

Hapvida-NotreDame: better than expected

Also in the health segment, last night Hapvida (HAPV3) announced via material fact the approval by Cade’s General Superintendence of the business combination between it and Grupo Notre Dame Intermédica.

The news caused GNDI3 shares to rise to 12.44% on Thursday, although they eased to gains of around 5% in the afternoon, while HAPV3 assets soared 11.80%, softening the rally and starting to have gains of about 3%.

The operation was approved without restrictions, and now it must wait 15 days for any minister at Cade’s court to request or not a more in-depth analysis. If this analysis is not requested, the deal will be automatically approved.

Bradesco BBI pointed out that, although approval was already expected, the news is positive, as (i) some remedy might have been necessary (ie, sale of up to 2% of total lives); and (ii) the final antitrust decision should be swift: potentially on Friday, as the court has 15 calendar days to question the technical analysis (which would be January 2nd), and the fact that the recess period starts on Friday. Companies must announce a synergy orientation after the autarchy’s final decision.

“We expect a [Valor Presente Líquido] NPV of BRL 32 billion (already included in the target price), which is in the lower range of the

preliminary assessment of companies from BRL 30 billion to BRL 90 billion”, he assesses. As a result, home analysts reaffirmed the buy recommendation in HAPV3 and GNDI3 due to: (i) an attractive valuation, (ii) solid growth fundamentals; and (iii) positive profit boost from MLR normalization and synergies.

The approval gives the green light to create one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. Adding the numbers of the two companies, the new company will have almost 8,000 beds, 9.5 million lives in health plans, 7.2 million in dental plans, in addition to a combined revenue of R$ 28.5 billion and a market cap of R$82.7 billion.

It should be noted that the approval of the operation takes place after six months of analysis by the SG and a signal from Cade that the

The transaction was complex and required an in-depth analysis of its effects on the market. Therefore, the approval without restrictions and faster than expected was welcomed by the market, with positive impacts on the shares.

“We see the merger in a very positive way for the new company, which will become a giant in the sector and in search of greater consolidation in the market, which today is highly dispersed. We also see great synergies to be obtained from the merger, with the sharing of expenses, in addition to tax synergies and greater sales of plans in the Intermédica network”, highlights Levante, which sees a heated market for operations of this type in the sector, with major players in the sector seeking consolidation.

Localiza-Unidas: with restrictions, but a good outcome

Also counting on great emotion on the part of investors due to the outcome seen as uncertain of the operation, Cade’s Court approved in the early afternoon of Wednesday, with restrictions and a tight scoreboard, the proposal to incorporate the Unidas (LCAM3) into the Finds (RENT3).

The day before, the shares rose sharply after the news, albeit softening, with LCAM3 closing up 4.43%, at R$26.62, while RENT3 assets rose 3.13%, at R$59, 29. This Thursday’s session is one of stability for assets.

As BBI points out, the closing of the deal may take a few more months for the sale of the Unidas brand, and the partial divestment of Unidas’s rent-a-car (car rental) fleet, among other restrictions, still has to

be approved by Cade.

For the bank’s analysts, the restrictions came in line with the bank’s baseline scenario, with: 1) the sale of the Unidas brand, 2) Unidas will need to sell an undisclosed number of cars (BBI’s estimate is around 50,000 cars) and stores

car rental; 3) no M&A activity) in the car rental industry for a minimum of 3 years; 4) the sale of an undisclosed number of used car stores; and 5) termination of the non-compete agreement with Vanguard and the mutual referral agreement.

With regard to competition, analysts point out that Movida (MOVI3) had previously prepared the ground for this scenario. Simpar (SIMH3), the company’s holding company, acquired two groups of authorized dealerships in 30 days, increasing the pricing power of Movida and Original with car manufacturers.

“According to our estimates, Movida has significantly reduced the gap for new cars purchased for Localiza-Unidas to -20%, from -30% without considering UAB Motors and Sagamar. In addition to strengthening its relationships with other automakers, Movida will also have access to authorized dealerships for fleet maintenance and the sale of used cars. However, we do not see the Localiza-Unidas merger as a game of change for Movida”, they assess.

They also point out that the Localiza-Unidas case can be extended to other operations, such as in the air sector.

“In our opinion, the restricted approval of the Localiza-Unidas merger confirms our opinion that Cade also

may approve the Azul AZUL4)-LATAM Airlines Group merger, but the new company would need to return some slots at Congonhas airport. LATAM Airlines Group has already presented its restructuring plan, which still needs to be approved by the US bankruptcy and creditors court. Therefore, Azul is still in the game to acquire LATAM”, they assess.

BBI analysts maintain purchase recommendations for Localiza (target price of BRL 70), Unidas (target price of BRL 31) and Movida (target price of BRL 28).

XP also has a purchase recommendation for the three companies in the sector, with a target price of R$68 for RENT3, R$36 for Unidas and R$26 for Movida.

Analysts also highlight the news as positive since the drugs were negotiated with the companies, which makes them believe that the potential divestment does not eliminate the creation of value from the business and because they believe that investors already expected a potential increase in the number of cars to be sold and the sale of the Unidas brand.

Regarding the next steps, they point out that it is still unclear whether details about the structural remedies will be disclosed by Cade before the deal is closed. “The steps until closing are: (i) finalizing negotiations with potential buyers; (ii) CADE will have 30 days to approve/disapprove the nominated buyer; and (iii) final procedural steps for closing the deal”, they highlight.

What’s next?

While important decisions were taken in 2021, investors are already eyeing Cade’s agenda for 2022. According to the specialized portal Telesíntese, the presidents of large Brazilian mobile operators met on Tuesday (13) with the rapporteur of the sales process of Oi Móvel at Cade, Luis Braido.

Oi’s mobile service business was subject to a judicial auction held in December 2020. At the time, competitors TIM (TIMS3), Claro and Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) presented a joint offer and acquired the assets of this productive unit of the group.

Among the subjects of Tuesday’s meeting, the promise that there will be no reduction in competition and requests for Cade’s collegiate to analyze the case as soon as possible by the autarchy. “There is a request from the companies for an extraordinary meeting to be held in January by the council of the autarchy to approve the sale”, highlights the portal.

Cade has 240 days, extendable for another 90, to deliberate on the issue. As the process was filed on March 23, the time will run out on February 15th. Until then, the committee needs to issue its final position.

