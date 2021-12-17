Questions and answers about the True Health Program

Mayor Bruno Cunha Lima highlights that Saúde de Verdade is a transformative program, because it will have a comprehensive reach, reaching all areas of municipal health.

“We are transforming the standard in health management and the way people relate to the entire network. Technology will be a very important factor in this work, but we do not lose sight of the quality of humanized care, the guarantee that, at the end, the patient will be treated by the doctor, dentist or other specialist, that he will undergo the exam and receive the medicine”, guarantees the mayor.

Here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions about the program:

WHAT IS IT AND HOW WILL IT WORK?

It is a program in the health area that will transform the standard in the quality of care, taking even more care of the population’s health. The program will have three main axes, which will be implemented simultaneously over the next three years: a) Physical requalification and expansion of the municipal health network, b) Quality and guarantee of medical care for the population and c) Technological transformation.

WHAT WILL BE DONE IN THE NETWORK AND TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE AREA?

In the area of ​​infrastructure, there are already new health units undergoing a physical requalification process, in the neighborhoods of Palmeira and Santa Rosa, among others. This also includes the purchase of furniture and equipment and, most importantly, the qualification of professionals. Health units will be built in neighborhoods that currently do not have network coverage, such as Grande Campina, Palmeira Imperial and Alto da Serra. Gradually, units that currently work in rented spaces will be replaced by buildings built by PMCG, such as Portal Sudoeste, Bairro das Cidades I and II and Malvinas (Umburana).

In the technology area, investments will be made in digital transformation (example: APP Saúde de Verdade and Call Center) and technological integration of the entire health system (Municipal Secretary, basic health posts and units, municipal pharmacies, Scheduling Center and Regulation Center).

WHAT IS THE REAL HEALTH CARD AND HOW WILL IT WORK?

The Saúde de Verdade Card will be the citizen’s passport to the series of benefits provided by the program. With it in hand, the user can call the Scheduling Center and make appointments, in addition to integrating the Municipal Health System database, being able to gather, in just one place, all clinical records and the history of the patient (consultations, treatments and surgeries performed, scheduling of exams and need for renewal, among others). With the card number, the user will also be able to access the Saúde de Verdade APP on the cell phone, where they will have all their medical history, monitor appointments and exams, the supply of medication and also communicate with the health network. It is worth noting that markings will not work through the APP.

Important: To receive the Saúde de Verdade Card, you must register.

SO HOW DO I REGISTER AND RECEIVE MY REAL HEALTH CARD?

Enter the website www.campinagrande.pb.gov.br and follow the instructions. It’s fast and easy. As of Monday (20), citizens can also go to one of the registration points, which are: UBS Malvinas V, UBS Adalberto Cesar (Pedregal), UBS Hindemburgo Nunes de Figueiredo (Bodocongó), UBS Adriana Bezerra Carvalho (Santa Rosa), UBS Eduardo Ramos (Centennial), UBS Jardim 40 (Velame) and at the Bela Vista Health Center

WHEN WILL I BE ABLE TO START BOOKING AN APPOINTMENT BY PHONE? WHICH NUMBER DO I CALL?

Telephone consultations can be scheduled from February 28, after the first stage of registration of the population. Until then, the health network will be prepared to receive the new services and the telebooking number will be activated and widely disseminated by the PMCG to the population.

WHAT IS THE CITIZEN SCHEDULE AND RELATIONSHIP CENTER? HOW MANY ASSISTANTS WILL SHE HAVE?

The Scheduling Center will be the point of contact and relationship between the citizen and the Municipal Health System. It is a call center that will initially have the work of 62 employees trained to provide the best service. The Central will operate from 12h/day, from Monday to Friday from 7:00h to 19:00h, uninterruptedly.

WHAT GUARANTEES THAT I WILL GET RID OF THE QUEUES AT THE UNITS AND WILL NOT SUFFER IN THE “QUEUE” OF THE CALL-SCHEDULE?

The Scheduling Center will also function as a Relationship Center, in which citizens will be able to make criticisms and suggestions, allowing for strict quality control of the program’s operation.

The ease of dialing over the phone will have a direct impact on reducing queues at the units. There will be a constant encouragement for people to use this resource, as it offers more convenience and agility. Tele-scheduling, however, will not mean the end of meeting urgent demands, in person.

The Scheduling Center will have a plan of goals to be met, which will enable constant monitoring of the quality and agility of the service provided.

WHEN DO THE REFORMS IN THE HEALTH UNITS BEGIN?

The package of reforms for all health units, starting with those whose intervention is most urgent, will start in the first half of January. Physical requalification also includes paving the streets that provide access to all health posts.

It is important to highlight that Saúde de Verdade is a program designed to take place over the next three years, and that new health units will be built throughout this period.

WITH THE REAL HEALTH WILL I HAVE THE GUARANTEE THAT THE DOCTOR WILL ATTEND ME?

Yes. The monitoring of care will be done based on the computerization of all processes, including the control of the presence of the entire multidisciplinary team in 100% of the health units, such as doctors, nurses and dentists.*

AND MY EXAM? WILL I ALSO MARK IT BY PHONE, IN ADDITION TO PERFORMING AND RECEIVING THE RESULTS FASTER?

No. It will be electronically regulated and marked by the Regulation Center, which will be integrated with all health units. This will be another great advancement of Saúde de Verdade. The agility in scheduling, carrying out and receiving exams, in addition to scheduling surgeries.

IS THERE A CONCERN TO BE MADE PERIODIC CONSULTATIONS WITH USERS TO ASSESS THE QUALITY OF SERVICE AT ALL STAGES IN THE HEALTH UNITS?

There will indeed be spaces for assessment in the physical units of the municipal health network. The Saúde de Verdade service channels (tele-scheduling and APP) will also make available forms to assess the quality of the services provided. In addition, results measurement reports will also be periodically generated in all program axes.

TRUE HEALTH DEPLOYMENT SCHEDULE

1. REGISTRATION ON THE REAL HEALTH CARD

Start: December

Steps:

a) Access the website www.campinagrande.pb.gov.br and access the Saúde de Verdade hotsite

b) Fill in the form

c) Go to one of the health units indicated on the hotsite to perform the biometrics and record the photo.

d) Right after biometrics and photo registration, the final stage of registration, the user receives the Saúde de Verdade card.

2. VALIDITY OF THE REAL HEALTH CARD FOR BOOKING APPOINTMENTS BY PHONE

Start: February 28

Steps: User will only need to call the Scheduling Center, inform the card number, and schedule the service

3. APP OPERATION

Starts: December 16th (Android). iOS devices will be able to download the app from the 30th

Note: the APP can only be used after registering in the program

– PHYSICAL REQUALIFICATION AND EXPANSION OF HEALTH UNITS

There are works already in progress. In January, a package of works will be announced and started in those units that need more urgent intervention, in addition to the announcement of the construction of new units.

