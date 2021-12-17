Quoted by Corinthians, Cavani is not intimidated and sends a message to Manchester United: “Thank you”

the future of Edinson Cavani became a great mystery. The 34-year-old forward has a contract with the Manchester United until the end of the season in Europe, in June 2022, but it has aroused the interest of other teams for hiring in January. THE Barcelona is one of the player’s interests in Europe. In Brazil, Corinthians monitors the player’s situation and does not rule out negotiations with the athlete.

This Thursday (16), during an interview with the official channel of the Manchester United, the athlete talked about his moment at the club: “I was lucky to have been in Manchester for a season now, but without the crowd on the field. So I couldn’t enjoy this experience together with them, but I also really appreciate their kindness to me. For example, I will always be very grateful for the songs fans have made for me. I appreciate all the affection that the club’s fans show me. I hope December is really positive for all of us and then we can see what happens later.“.

Cavani’s last official match was on November 2, when he took the field in the last 25 minutes of the game against Atalanta, in the match valid for the Champions League. Previously, the player was a starter in the victory over Tottenham, even with a goal scored, in the match on October 30th.

The center forward suffers an injury to the Achilles tendon and, even after being discharged and receiving the proper treatment, he had been having difficulty getting on with the job: “One of the most important things, maybe one of the really important things here, is to focus on the next game and work strictly from start to finish, which is my way of working”.

“You don’t need to make a lot of long-term plans about anything. I don’t think about how we’ll be at the end of December or after a certain date, but we have to prepare for each game as if it were a final and then see, little by little, how things are going and what’s happening in general. You have to focus on the next game, score points and then see how we are in the middle of the season. It is to go step by step until the end of the championship. That’s how I see football and all the competitions in which I participate,” he concluded.