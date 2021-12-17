At the end of September, Caixa launched its new credit line through Caixa Tem. The Caixa Tem credit program provides loans between R$300 and R$1 thousand. However, to serve all the more than 100 million users, Caixa is releasing the loan update according to the users’ birthday month. In light of this, is the R$1,000 loan already released to everyone? Check it out below.

Can those who are not Caixa Tem customers request a loan of R$1,000?

R$1,000 loan from Caixa Tem is already released to everyone?

The user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand. In addition, the Caixa Tem loan charges an interest rate of 3.99% per month. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month. The interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly.

Caixa Tem’s loan program is aimed at the low-income population. However, he was heavily criticized by economists, as she has the high risk of indebtedness of the most vulnerable families.

update calendar

In order to access the loan, the user needs to update his registration at Caixa Tem with some personal information. However, as the app serves over 106 million users, the update will be released gradually.

Therefore, the Box must follow a calendar set up according to the user’s birthday month. Check the months and release date below, with users who can already access the loan highlighted in bold:

January and February: 9/27;

March and April: 10/18;

May and June: 8/11;

July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

On the other hand, new users of the Caixa Tem platform who wish to apply for a loan must follow other dates. The calendar of this group of people differs a little, but it also advances according to the month of birth, with users who can already access the loan being highlighted in bold:

January, February, March, April, May and June: 8/11;

July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com