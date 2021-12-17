Rain leaves Rio de Janeiro in the attention stage | Rio de Janeiro

Rio entered into attention stage, at 5:10 pm this Thursday (16), due to moderate to heavy rain showers that are already falling across the city and may still occur in the next few hours. At around 6 pm, three warning sirens in communities went off and the city had 22 water pockets on its way.
The attention stage is the third level on a scale of five and means that one or more occurrences already impact the municipality, affecting the routine of part of the population.
Radar showed clouds over the River at around 5:15 pm — Photo: Reproduction/Rio Alert
According to Climpatempo, great instabilities that formed between the Paraíba Valley and the Fluminense Mountain Region advanced over the Great River.
At 5 pm, it was already raining heavily in the Baixada Fluminense and between the western and northern zones of the capital. In Duque de Caxias (Xerém), INMET recorded wind gusts of 64km/h between 4 pm and 5 pm.
There is a risk of storms and potential for the formation of water pockets, punctual flooding and potential for overflowing streams and rivers. there is also risk of lightning.
at the airport of Galleon, the gusts of wind reached 56km/h, according to Climatempo.
- Do not travel through regions most affected by rain;
- Avoid areas subject to flooding and/or landslides;
- Do not force vehicles into apparently flooded areas;
- In cases of strong winds and/or rain with electrical discharges, avoid being close to trees or in open areas;
- At flooding points, avoid direct contact with poles or equipment that may be energized;
- Avoid contact with water from flooding. The water can be contaminated and pose health risks;
- Check your home for signs of cracks. When you notice cracks or shakes in the structure, call the Civil Defense by number 199 and avoid staying at home;
- Residents of hazardous areas need to be aware of audible alerts. The activation of the sirens indicates a slip hazard. People must move to the support points established by the Municipal Civil Defense. Locations are informed by number 199;
- Pay attention to the information disseminated by the communication vehicles and on COR’s social networks;
- If necessary, use emergency telephones 193 (Fire Department) and 199 (Civil Defense).