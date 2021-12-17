Rain leaves Rio de Janeiro in the attention stage | Rio de Janeiro

Rio entered into attention stage , at 5:10 pm this Thursday (16), due to moderate to heavy rain showers that are already falling across the city and may still occur in the next few hours. At around 6 pm, three warning sirens in communities went off and the city had 22 water pockets on its way.

The attention stage is the third level on a scale of five and means that one or more occurrences already impact the municipality, affecting the routine of part of the population.

Radar showed clouds over the River at around 5:15 pm

According to Climpatempo, great instabilities that formed between the Paraíba Valley and the Fluminense Mountain Region advanced over the Great River.

At 5 pm, it was already raining heavily in the Baixada Fluminense and between the western and northern zones of the capital. In Duque de Caxias (Xerém), INMET recorded wind gusts of 64km/h between 4 pm and 5 pm.

There is a risk of storms and potential for the formation of water pockets, punctual flooding and potential for overflowing streams and rivers. there is also risk of lightning.

at the airport of Galleon, the gusts of wind reached 56km/h, according to Climatempo.