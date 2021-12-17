Rare deep-sea fish appear on California beach; see pictures

SAN DIEGO – A rare species of fish found its way onto the sands of Encinitas Beach in San Diego, Calif., last Friday. Usually found between 305 and 1,220 meters deep, the animal of the species Himantolophus sagamius, which inhabits the waters of the Pacific Ocean, is known in the United States as ‘soccer ball fish’. His appearance was announced by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, an institution linked to the University of San Diego, on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, other similar fish have also appeared off the coast of the city of San Diego. On November 23, an animal of the same species was photographed by someone passing by the beach at Black Beach. In early December, another fish, this one of the species Alepisaurus Ferox, was found on the beach in La Jolla.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’ve had three appearances of these animals on this part of the California coast in the last year. Before that, the last time this happened, as far as we know, was 20 years ago. — said Ben Frable, curator of rare fish at the University of San Diego in an interview with the American television channel NBC.





Animal known as ‘soccer ball fish’ Photo: Scribbs Institute of Oceanography/Courtesy Another fish of the same species was found last month Photo: Scribbs Institute of Oceanography/Publishing Rare fish appeared on San Diego beach Photo: Scribbs Institute of Oceanography/Publishing Alepisaurus Ferox was found off the coast of San Diego Photo: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

There are only about 30 specimens of ‘soccer ball fish’ preserved in laboratories around the world.

Also according to Frable, it is not possible to determine the cause for the appearance of these rare animals on the coast of California in the last month:

— I’m talking to colleagues who study coastal oceanography and to colleagues who study these fish to try to understand this. said Frable.