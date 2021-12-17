Ravi becomes prime-time punching bag; find out why · TV news

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Ravi (Juan Paiva) may even be the “conscience” of Christian (Cauã Reymond), as the author Lícia Manzo defines. But that hasn’t stopped the character from eating the bread that the devil kneaded in the hands of the novelist, who has already prepared all sorts of misfortunes for him. And there’s worse to come. After being arrested, humiliated by his best friend and having conflicts in their relationship, he will still be an accomplice to a crime and see his lover, Joy (Lara Tremouroux), die in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Wrongly imprisoned at the beginning of the story, Ravi will return to jail in the next few chapters. This is because he will breast a man who will have given the boy’s son spoiled food. Cornered, the young man will be forced to accept Christian’s help.

To make matters worse, Ravi will need to accept a request from the faker: keep the money that Tulio (Daniel Dantas) steals from the Redentor supermarket chain. Juan Paiva’s character will hide the money, but will be increasingly pressured by Joy to explain his true connection with his former boss.

tragic death

As if such tragedy were not enough, Christian’s best friend will still have to deal with the death of his beloved. Joy will discover the whole truth about the serials protagonist’s change of identity and will blackmail him into making money.

However, all the money you will receive will result in a real tragedy. Dazzled, the girl will buy several paints and will leave determined to paint the highlights of Rio de Janeiro. She will hang from a building with the help of two friends. However, in the middle of the graffiti, the rope will come loose, and the girl will fall towards her death.

If it’s any encouragement, at least Ravi won’t die at the end of the novel, as expected — the author changed her mind after the character’s success. It’s the least he deserves after all this ordeal.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

