Record prohibits three famous from participating in the grand final of ‘A Fazenda 13’ | The Farm 13

Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades or Solange Gome? One of them will come out of “A Fazenda 13” with the prize of R$ 1.5 million in his pocket, this Thursday (16). However, three of the 21 pedestrians who were confined to the headquarters of the reality show, located in Itapecerica da Serra, metropolitan region of São Paulo, are prohibited in the final event that will be commanded by Adriane Galisteu.

THE IN OFF confirmed with Record TV that Nego do Borel, expelled from the program after sleeping with Dayane Mello and being accused of sexual harassment by the public, as well as Fernanda Medrado, who asked to leave the game in the second week, are not invited to the grand final. They, by the way, have already been barred from the last party of the season, which took place on Tuesday (14).

Upon being expelled, Nego do Borel broke one of the main clauses of the contract. With that, Record TV can demand back the millionaire participation fee and all the awards won during the famous person’s permanence in “A Fazenda 13”. Medrado also “violated’ the contract by abandoning the attraction. She will have to return the fee, pay a fine for breach of contract, in addition to returning the 0 KM car she won in a special dynamic.

The confusion caused by Liziane Gutierrez at the last party on the program meant that the model and socialite was also banned from participating in the last episode of “A Fazenda 13”. The information is from columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles. The report got in touch with Record, which informed that the program’s production did not have a clear position on the matter.

Continues after advertising

The final of “A Fazenda 13” was formed after two quadruple fields with double eliminations. The special dynamic had an effect on the audience and raised the numbers of Record TV, on Monday (13). Consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media show that that day’s edition closed with 10.8 points in greater São Paulo, the main square for the advertising market in Brazil.

Bil Araújo was the second finalist announced to the public after Marina Ferrari’s return to headquarters. In her speech, Adriane Galisteu recalled the trajectory of the ex-BBB after spending almost a year confined because of his spells at “Big Brother Brasil 22”, “No Limite” and “A Fazenda 13”. In the first reality show he was eliminated in the second week, in the second he gave up after claiming health problems.

“You came hungry for victory, you were cerebral, you played alone, you took courage from God knows where to finish your third confinement in a year. This time the longest of all. Congratulations Bil, for showing everyone that we can do whatever we want”, said the presenter while the educated physicist appeared nervous with the result of the voting in the sequence.

The winner of “A Fazenda 13” will pocket the prize of R$1.5 million, in addition to the participation fee and merchandising actions that were carried out during the rural confinement season. The second place winner will win a 0 KM car valued at more than R$ 80 thousand. It was not informed whether lower placements will win award.