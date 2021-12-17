Refrigerators lead high on the Ibovespa this morning; Index operates in fall By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The index retreats 1.09%, to 107,144 points at 10:22 am, with Méliuz (SA:), Yduqs (SA:) and CVC (SA:) leading the index’s declines. At the other end, BRF (SA:), Marfrig (SA:) and Minerva (SA:) are the positive highlights this morning.

Eletrobras (SA:) – The Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets at the Ministry of Economy, Diogo Mac Cord, classified the decision of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on the Eletrobras privatization process as a “very positive sign”. 79%, at R$ 32.44.

BRF – , potentially raising R$ 6.63 billion. According to the company, R$500 million of the offer would be allocated to share capital and the remainder to the formation of a capital reserve. The shares soar 9.31%, at R$ 22.30.

GPA (SA:) and Assaí (SA:) – GPA and Assaí informed that the independent members of the board of directors of both companies approved the contract for the assignment of rights to explore commercial points between the companies. In October, the companies announced a contract for up to R$5.2 billion, through which GPA will transfer 71 Extra Hiper stores to Assaí, which will be converted to cash and carry. GPA’s assets fell 1.84%, to R$22.96, while those of Assaí fell 1.10%, to R$14.38.

Voucher (SA:) – de , after resuming its activities a year ago with 26% of its capacity, and is currently the sixth largest global exporter. The company, a joint venture between Vale and the BHP group, returned to operation on December 23, 2020, after five years of stoppage due to the collapse of one of its mining tailings dams in November 2015. Shares retreat 0.11%, at R$ 80.35.

Eneva (SA:) – The acquisition of Focus Energy (SA:) It will not compromise Eneva’s financial leverage, said yesterday the company’s financial director, Marcelo Habibe, according to Valor Econômico. The intention is that the indicator remains close to the current level of 3x. The shares fall 1.147%, to R$ 14.07.

Petz (SA:) – Petz shareholders approved the merger of Zee.Dog shares, making the platform a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The capital increase was R$535 million. Assets retreat 2.63%, to R$18.18.

Blue (SA:) – On January 27, 2022, a judge at the US Bankruptcy Court scheduled to analyze the situation of the Chilean airline Latam, which has been in the process of judicial recovery since May 2020 due to a debt of US$ 18 billion. In November, the company presented a restructuring plan, but a group of creditors insists that Azul’s proposal to acquire the competitor be considered as well. Shares devalued by 2.33%, at R$24.27.

Cogna (SA:) – The Ministry of Education authorized the beginning of activities of the undergraduate medical course with 50 annual vacancies at the Pitágoras de Codó Faculty of Health Sciences, in Maranhão. With this authorization, Cogna is closer to reaching 636 medical vacancies promised by the end of 2022. The papers retreat 3.10%, to R$ 2.50.

IRB Brasil (SA:) RE – AM Best Rating Services reported the maintenance of IRB Brasil RE’s Financial Strength Rating at “A-” (Excellent) and the Issuer’s Long-Term Credit Rating at “a-“. Assets fall 1.80% to R$4.36.

Marfrig – Marfrig’s Board of Directors approved the declaration of interim dividends in the amount of R$830,111,400. The value per share corresponds to approximately R$1,250217332. Investors holding shares by December 17 will be entitled to dividends. The shares will be traded ex-dividend from December 20th and the payment of proceeds will be made on December 28th. The shares advance 4.62%, to R$ 23.99.