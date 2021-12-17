Remind which teams Paulinho scored the 34 goals against

Able to enter the top-3 of the select list of defensive midfielders with the most goals in Corinthians history, Paulinho was the first Alvinegra signing announced for 2022. Idol of the Parque São Jorge club, returns after a remarkable passage, where he hit the net 34 times in 167 games. Do you remember which teams suffered a goal from the new 15 shirt? THE my helm details!

There were 34 goals against 23 different opponents. Paulinho’s biggest victim is the Coritiba, team that suffered four goals of the player, all for the Brasileirão. The first, in 2011, was scored four minutes into the opening stage, which helped in the 2-1 victory. The other three took place in 2012, one that helped in the 2-1 victory away from home, and the other two were scored in the rout by 5-1 at Pacaembu.

Of the main rivals, Paulinho only failed to score against São Paulo. There are two goals ahead of palm trees and saints. Facing the team alviverde, they hit the net in Paulistão, in 2012, in a 2-1 victory, and in the Brazilian, when Timão made it 2-0. victory by 4-2. Afterwards, he also scored in the first leg of the 2013 Paulista final.

Against foreign opponents, there are four goals made. Paulinho scored against the Emelec, in a 3-0 victory in the 2012 Libertadores, in a 6-0 rout against the Deportivo Tachira, against Tijuana, at Libertadores, in 2013, and against the Boca Juniors, in the controversial draw whistled by Carlos Amarilla, which culminated in the elimination of the team alvinegro.

The most important of all Paulinho’s goals was against the Vasco, in the game that decided who would go to the Libertadores semifinal, in 2012. At 43rd of the second half, after a corner kick, one of the most historic headers of the club at Parque São Jorge was scored by, until then, shirt eight. This bid was even used by Corinthians to announce the player’s return.

Remember all opponents who suffered goals from Paulinho

Coritiba: four goals

Palmeiras: two goals

Santos: two goals

Vasco: two goals

Botafogo: two goals

West: two goals

Cruise: two goals

São Caetano: two goals

Ceará: two goals

guild: one goal

athletic: one goal

Atlético-MG: one goal

Atlético-GO: one goal

sport: one goal

Ituano: one goal

America-MG: one goal

Catanduvense: one goal

Portuguese: one goal

victory: one goal

Boca Juniors: one goal

Emelec: one goal

Tijuana: one goal

Deportivo Tachira: one goal

See more at: Paulinho.