Remo renews with steering wheel for 2022 and forwards agreements; two players leave the club | rowing

After the agreement with coach Paulo Bonamigo, Remo continued the renewal process for the next season. According to O Liberal sources, the club has already managed to guarantee the permanence of defensive midfielder Anderson Uchôa, who had already signaled positively for the renewal, as informed by the O Liberal team. In addition, Leão would be close to achieving the permanence of four more players: left-back Marlon, top scorer Neto Pessoa and midfielders Erick Flores and Felipe Gedoz.

On the other hand, despite the interest in the renewal of young left-back Raimar, Leão has not been able to renew the loan with Athletico-PR. The fact that the axis state championships are more profitable explains the departure of the player, who can still return to Serie C. Raimar, 19, played 17 games for the club.

Whoever is out of Remo 2022 is left-back Igor Fernandes. During the final stretch of Serie B, sources from O Liberal informed that the player’s departure was certain and now confirmed. Igor, 29, has played 30 games this season for Leão.

For 2022, the following athletes were already guaranteed: goalkeepers Vinícius and Rodrigo Josviaki, defender Kevem, midfielders Tiago Miranda, Warley, Pingo, Paulinho Curuá, Lucas Siqueira and Laílson, in addition to strikers Ronald and Tiago Mafra. But the loan of some athletes is also not ruled out.