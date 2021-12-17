Rented house is destroyed in celebration; owner loses BRL 80 thousand





House rented on Airbnb is destroyed in a party for 200 people

The owner of a home in Tampa, USA, was startled when he saw videos and photos of his property posted on social media. In the images, the house appears as the stage for a party for 200 people.

Visitors left the site, which was rented via Airbnb, “destroyed” and the damage was estimated at tens of thousands of dollars.

Jason Lowman, said in an interview with Fox 13, that the videos were posted on TikTok and Instagram networks and that he only saw it when a neighbor warned him over the phone.





“He had been announcing the party for days if not weeks before,” he said. Lowman returned to the house and called the police to break up the party. According to the owner of the house, repairs and replacements of broken items, which already total 16 items, will cost almost US$ 14 thousand, which is equivalent to R$ 80 thousand.







Cleaning alone, which will take three days, will cost approximately $1,200. The most expensive item damaged by the home’s occupants is an antique vintage table valued at $2,000. Police were at the scene and found many teenagers at the party. Nobody was arrested. And according to the authorities, “it is now a civil matter between the owner and the lessee” of the property.