Results of Lotofácil 2399 on Thursday (12/16/2021)

The draw for the numbers of the results of the Lotofácil contest 2399 will be held this Thursday, December 16, from 20:00 (GMT). The prize is accumulated in R$ 3.5 million and wins the player who guesses all dozens.

Result of Lotofácil 2399

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2399 were: 01-02-04-05-07-09-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-25.

How does the Lotofácil award work?

To get a prize, players need to match 11 to 15 tens of the result of Lotofácil contest 2399. Therefore, whoever can guess 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers will win an amount in the modality.

The three smallest ranges pay fixed amounts of: R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits. After deducting fixed payouts, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% goes to 15-tens matchers.

What happens if I have more than one winner?

If more than one bet matches the complete result of Lotofácil 2399, the main prize will be prorated equally between the parties. But, if no one wins in any prize pool, the value accumulates for the next contest in the range of 15 hits.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. Larger amounts will only be paid at Caixa’s bank branches.

Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2399, to withdraw the amount.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

