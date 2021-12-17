Retirements and pensions paid by the INSS must receive a 10% readjustment in January

posted on 12/17/2021 5:53 AM / updated on 12/17/2021 5:54 AM



Retirements and pensions paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) should receive a correction close to 10% in January. The estimate takes into account the forecast increase in the Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year. The indicator is used to update social security benefits and the minimum wage, among other values.

According to a forecast by the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy, the INPC should rise 10.04% this year. Until November, the increase was at 9.36%. If the forecast is confirmed, the minimum wage, in January, would go from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210.44. The same percentage would be applied to social security benefits, and the ceiling for pensions paid by the INSS would rise from R$6,433.57 to R$7,076.93.

In a document reviewing the Annual Budget Law (Ploa) project, sent to Congress on the 9th, however, the government estimated the value of the new minimum wage at R$1,210, that is, a 10% readjustment. Be that as it may, the correction, according to specialists, will not represent a real increase in the purchasing power of those who earn the minimum or of Social Security beneficiaries, but only the replacement of values ​​eroded by inflation.

Benefits with readjustments will begin to be paid on January 25, according to the calendar published by the INSS. Whoever earns a minimum wage gets paid first, between January 25th and February 7th. Those with higher benefits will have to pay between February 1st and 7th, according to the final number of the INSS card, without the verification digit.

lag

The lawyer specializing in pension law Hanna Gomes noted that, “the greater the inflation, the more the state must provide for the basic needs of the citizen.”

For social security lawyer Rogério Fontele, pensions have not been corrected as they should. “A 10% correction is reasonable. However, in previous years there was no adjustment in line with real inflation. Therefore, the loss of retirees is much greater than the expected increase,” he said.

Despite hoping that the readjustment will make some difference in the pocket, retired Kleber Carvalho said he finds it difficult to be something very impactful. “Unfortunately, it won’t change much. Fuel has gone up by more than 50%, so the 10% doesn’t cover these increases, and we can’t maintain the same lifestyle,” he lamented.

According to the retiree, other essential expenses also suffered increases that should not be offset by the correction of the INSS. “The health plan went up well over 10%, and I can’t keep the plan we had because the value is too high. This is the reality of many of my friends, who are now even appealing to public health,” he concluded.

* Interns under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo