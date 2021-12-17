Réver, from Galo, gets into trouble with a Cruzeiro fan at an airport after alleged provocation – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Review at the airport after the confusion

Defender Réver, from Atlético, was involved in a fight last Thursday (16), at Confins Airport, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, after an alleged provocation by a Cruzeiro supporter. One of those involved accuses the player of hurting his wife and 12-year-old son.

Videos taken by people at the scene show Réver shirtless in the airport lobby at the time of the disagreement.

According to Réver’s advisor, the confusion began because the teenager, who is from Cruzeiro, would have asked to take a photo with the defender and made the gesture of ‘6-1’ in allusion to the historic rout applied by Cruzeiro in the classic in 2011.

“The symbol made was 6-1. A provocation that wasn’t at the right time and Rever said he doesn’t like it, for everything the rivalry represents. And he’s always defending Atlético’s colors, he knows he upsets the players. he didn’t like it, but at no time he attacked. The person didn’t like it either, first they started an argument in words, until a riot began and the security guards arrived,” he said.

In contact with the Itatiaia, the driver Deibeissom Rodrigues, who is from Sete Lagoas and was returning from a trip from Salvador, gave his version. According to the man, Rever punched him in the mouth, injured his son’s finger and assaulted his wife, who got a purple arm.

“Rever went to take a picture with my son and my son did a ‘two’ down. Then he attacked my son calling him a bum and a brat. He stuck his finger in my son’s face. I went to talk to him and he replied saying ‘you are also a bum. Let’s go outside if you’re feeling your child’s pain.’ I said: ‘let’s go’. He lunged at my wife and threw her to the ground. I went after him, we fought. An athletic man showed up there and took him out. he tried to leak [sair do local], but airport security caught him”, claimed the boy’s father.

Rever would embark for Porto Alegre, where he will spend vacations with his wife and two children. “As is very common, people ask to take a picture. And this time a person asked to ask for a photo and he promptly answered, but this person wanted to play a joke, which we found out later that he was from Cruzeiro, who made a joke in very bad taste, which Rever did not like and told them that that kind of photo he doesn’t like to do. And that’s when a fuss started, and from what information he passed on to us, this person changed and wanted to fight. The person even had a child and Rever said he didn’t want to fight, but this person seems to have been a little changed, they discussed and really started a mess, until the security guards arrived and separated, so that this turmoil would not happen anymore”, he claimed .

To the report of Itatiaia, Deibeissom claimed that Rever was drunk during the discussion. However, the player’s advisor denied that he was intoxicated. “100% sure not. Even today we spent the afternoon in recording, serving you from the press, I wouldn’t even give time for that”, he stressed, also saying that this can be proven by exams.

Under the guidance of the athlete’s lawyers and Atlético’s legal counsel, Réver will take a criminal offense. “He said he has a little pain in his neck, a scratch on his arm, a scratch on his nose as well,” concluded the player’s advisor.

In the early hours of this Friday (17), Atlético took a stand on the fact through social networks. Check out the athletic score:

“About the episodes involving defender Réver, released today by the press, Rooster claims that he is closed with his captain!

The aggressions and insults leveled at him were not directed at the athlete, but at the entire Athletic Mass.

Rever was leaving for his vacation, with his wife and children, when he was confronted by opposing fans. Atlético admire the diversity of opinions, but not the disrespect.

We are together, captain! Assaulted Rever, assaulted Massa!“

