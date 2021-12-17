Rico Melquiades is the big winner of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda 13

After three months of confinement, Rico Melquiades is the big winner of The Farm 13 and takes home the R$1.5 million prize. The public voted for R7.com and chose the pawn in the dispute against Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes.

The announcement was made by Adriane Galisteu, live, in the last program of the season, which took place this Thursday night (16). Rico received 77.47%% of the public vote.

Final between Bil, Marina, Rico and Solange

On Sunday (12), the Top 8 cast faced the last race of the season, made in pairs. Dynho and MC Gui won the dispute and, in addition to each winning a brand new car, they decided the groups of the two Special Roças.

Special Roça 1: MC Gui chose Aline, Bil and Marina.

Special Farm 2: Dynho chose Rico, Solange and Sthfeane.

The first Special Farm took place on the second (13). Aline and MC Gui were eliminated while Bil and Marina secured the first places in the final. The result of the second Special Roça was announced on Tuesday (14). Rico and Solange won the dispute against Dynho and Sthefane and accompanied the two finalists.

The quartet really celebrated reaching the final! In addition to being surprised by a rain of fireworks, Bil, Marina, Rico and Solange were presented with a party, in which all the ex-pawns of the season were present.

Trajectory of Rich in The Farm 13

Responsible for causing the biggest bullshit of editing, Rico pissed off fellow feedlots, but he also brought fun to headquarters.

The comedian discussed with practically all the realitys pawns and starred in historical moments of the season by having a food fight in the room and purposely causing a punishment.

Rico was also the participant who won the greatest amount of competitions, winning the Chapéu three times and the Lampião do Poder twice.

In fact, two of his tenures as Farmer caused a stir on social networks and among pedestrians. With acid comments, Rico divided up the rural chores of his first reign while distributing insults to his peers. In his third coronation, the comedian decided to wake up the participants with a “panelaço” in the room, causing a real war with Dynho, MC Gui and Sthefane.

However, the most chaotic moment involving the comedian was with Dayane. After they argued fiercely in the room, the model ripped the pawn’s jacket. He spent days not knowing what had happened, until the action of his colleague was revealed by Aline and Bil.

Despite loving a fire in the hay, the pedestrian also entertained the participants in his authentic way. Even rivals indulged in Rico’s jokes! He found allies at headquarters and befriended Aline, Erika, Marina and Mileide.