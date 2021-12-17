Rico Melquiades is the champion of “A Fazenda 13” with 77.47% of the votes

“Silence WON!” Named one of the top favorites of “The Farm 13”, Rich Melquiades was the great champion of the season! The influencer, who believed he would be one of the first to be eliminated, not only won the award for BRL 1.5 million, as well as becoming one of the most popular participants.

READ MORE:

With the victory of Rich, bil came in second place, with 18.83% of votes. Already Solange finished third with 3.70%. Marina was in fourth place, receiving only 2.77% of votes. Anyway, this was already the order of percentages that many polls, including the POPline, already indicated.

Remember that, like other participants, Rich entered into “The Farm 13” a little bit “burned“. Even at the beginning of the program, he said that, along with MC GUI and Borel, the three formed the team of “canceled“. But, throughout the game, the influencer managed to reverse this situation.

yes we know that Rich was a very controversial participant and fought with much of the thirst of “The Farm 13“, like Solange Gomes, Dayane Mello, Gui Araújo, MC GUI, Dynho Alves, Mileide Mihaile and even the Marina Ferrari, of whom he was already a friend before the confinement.

However, because it is so true, even in times of anger, Rico ended up winning over the audience and managed to overcome even dayane, which has a very strong and engaged fandom since the “Grande Fratello Vip“. Anyway, after three months of many discussions, Rico achieved his dream victory in “A Fazenda 13” and is the newest millionaire in Brazil.

Rico is the pawn that gained the most followers in this edition. See the popularity of pedestrians on the networks!

Three months of confinement were enough to enshrine “The 13th Farm” as one of the most controversial editions of the rural reality show! On the networks, all participants attracted attention — some more than others — and here you can see how popular each one is!

Confusions, gossip, crying and shacks took over the confinement and obviously influenced the public when choosing the “villains” and “favorites” of this issue. And, to check this “thermometer“, nothing is simpler than comparing the growth of each pedestrian on social networks!

This was the Instagram popularity ranking on opening day (September 15):

1st Nego do Borel (12 million)

2nd Dynho Alves (9.2 million)

3rd Bil Araújo (6.2 million)

4th MC Gui (7.7 million)

5th Mileide Mihaile (4.1 million)

6th Marina Ferrari (4.1 million)

7th Gui Araújo (2.5 million)

8th Aline Mineiro (2.3 million)

9th Erasmo Viana (1.8 million)

10th Fernanda Medrado (1.4 million)

11th Valentina Francavilla (1.4 million)

12th Dayane Mello (1 million)

13th Erika Schneider (1 million)

14th Tati Quebra Barraco (656 thousand)

15th Liziane Gutierrez (545 thousand)

16th Victor Pecoraro (446 thousand)

17th Rich Melquiades (416 thousand)

18th Mussunzinho (343 thousand)

19th Solange Gomes (331 thousand)

20th Tiago Piquilo (250 thousand)

The top is mostly occupied by music artists as well as digital influencers. But the game underwent several changes over time, with the right to forfeit Fernanda Medrado, arrival of lary bottino and Sthefane Matos after winning the magazine and expulsion of Borel!

The funkeiro was accused of sexually abusing Dayane Mello on September 25th, right after one of the parties. After pressure from the public, the model’s team and the police decided to investigate the case. This led the network to withdraw him from the dispute for R$1.5 million. But he wasn’t the only controversial one! In addition to the iconic fights of Rich Melquiades, Dayane Mello and Solange Gomes, names like MC GUI, Aline Mineiro, Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves resonated a lot. The four entered the reality show committed, but controversial behavior upset their partners. MC Mirella, for example, asked for a divorce from the dancer. While Victor Igoh broke your engagement with Sthe. MC GUI you don’t know where you stand without a relationship with Bia Michelle, already Aline declared that she is Leo Lins decided to take a break… But despite all the confusion, oddly enough, just a pawn is seen as “rejected” by internet users! Bil Araújo, the ‘expert’ in realities after passing through “BBB21” and “No Limite”, has lost followers since the debut of “A Fazenda 13″. He managed to recover a little as the reality show went on, but he remains behind in comparison with his colleagues.

Check the CURRENT amount of pedestrian followers. The numbers were checked this Thursday morning (16):

1st Nego do Borel (12.2 million)

2nd Dynho Alves (9.7 million)

3rd Sthefane Matos (9.2 million)

4th MC Gui (8.1 million)

5th Bil Araújo (6.1 million)

6th Mileide Mihaile (4.9 million)

7th Marina Ferrari (4.5 million)

8th Rich Melquiades (3.4 million)

9th Aline Mineiro (3.1 million)

10th Gui Araújo (2.6 million)

11th Erasmo Viana (1.9 million)

12th Fernanda Medrado (1.8 million)

13th Valentina Francavilla (1.6 million)

14th Erika Schneider (1.6 million)

15th Dayane Mello (1.2 million)

16th Lary Bottino (1.1 million)

17th Liziane Gutierrez (1 million)

18th Tati Quebra Barraco (902 thousand)

19th Solange Gomes (652 thousand)

20th Victor Pecoraro (562 thousand)

21st Tiago Piquilo (513 thousand)

22nd Mussunzinho (473 thousand)

On the other hand, Rich started with just 416 thousand Instagram followers. With a month of confinement this number jumped to 952 thousand. Now, there are more than 3.4 million of Internet users supporting the digital influencer. He was the pawn that most won over the audience.

Now, see how many followers each participant has gained or lost since “The Farm 13” premiered:

1st Rich Melquiades (+2.9 million)

2nd Mileide Mihaile (+800 thousand)

3rd Aline Mineiro (+800 thousand)

4th Erika Schneider (+ 600 thousand)

5th Dynho Alves (+ 500 thousand

6th Fernanda Medrado (+ 500 thousand)

7th Liziane Gutierrez (+ 455 thousand)

8th MC Gui (+ 400 thousand)

9th Marina Ferrari (+400 thousand)

10th Solange Gomes (+321 thousand)

11th Tati Quebra Barraco (+ 246 thousand)

12th Tiago Piquilo (+ 236 thousand)

13th Nego do Borel (+ 200 thousand)

14th Valentina Francavilla (+ 200 thousand)

15th Dayane Mello (+ 200 thousand)

16th Mussunzinho (+ 130 thousand)

17th Victor Pecoraro (+ 116 thousand)

18th Gui Araújo (+100 thousand)

19th Erasmo Viana (+100 thousand)

20th Sthefane Matos (+100 thousand)

21st Lary Bottino (0)

22nd Bil Araújo (-100 thousand)

A huge difference compared to the first ranking, isn’t it?

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!