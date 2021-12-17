Rio City Hall registers drop in demand for patients with flu symptoms | Rio de Janeiro



Rio City Hall registers drop in demand for patients with flu symptomsReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Rio – The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported this Thursday morning that the city of Rio registered a drop in demand for patients with influenza symptoms. According to data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza), most severe cases of the disease in 2021 were in people who were not vaccinated in the last campaign.

“There was a 16% drop in the number of visits to patients with the flu-like illness in urgent and emergency units compared to last week,” SMS said in a note.

Throughout 2021, the state of Rio registered 430 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) due to influenza. Among the cases, 104 were in people who were not vaccinated and 46 in those who were immunized. Vaccination was ignored or not reported in 280 cases.

Vaccination

After a week without doses, Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, resumed this Thursday the flu vaccination. The city government informed that it received 4,600 doses, but “due to the limited amount of doses, the vaccination may end before the scheduled time, with the end of stocks in the units”.

The Municipality of Mesquita said that 1,000 doses were made available this morning for the city, which will already be released in the basic health units this Friday.

Nilópolis will receive only 1,200 doses, “which does not guarantee the resumption of vaccination for the entire population, only for members of the priority group”, according to a note from the Health Department. The municipality classifies the influenza situation as an outbreak.

Belford Roxo continues with the immunization suspended due to lack of doses.

Epidemic

On Tuesday, the State Department of Health confirmed that the Metropolitan Region of Rio is experiencing an epidemic of flu. From November 17 to 23, before the outbreak of influenza, the 18 UPAs of the state network located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro had an average of 196 consultations due to flu syndrome per day. Between the 1st and the 8th of December, the number rose to 3,899 daily calls.

The Municipal Health Department of Niterói said that, in the last two weeks, the urgency and emergency units had a 46% increase in attendance. In São Gonçalo, there are records of increase in cases of flu since the end of November, but it continues to be vaccinated. The municipality reported having immunized 35% of the population.

“SES reinforces that the ways to prevent flu and covid-19 are the same: use of masks in closed and open places with crowding, use of alcohol gel, washing hands frequently, and social distancing,” reported the folder.