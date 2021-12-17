Rio returns to the mobilization stage after heavy rain; see the most affected places

RIO — The city of Rio returned to the mobilization stage this Thursday night after the heavy rains that hit, mainly in the North Zone. The capital was at the attention stage since the afternoon after heavy rain was recorded in neighborhoods in the North and West Zone of the city. According to the Operations Center (COR), there is a record of very heavy to heavy rain in Jacarepaguá/Tanque and Madureira. The municipality of Baixada Fluminense was also affected by the flood.

At around 5 pm, the Civil Defense set off an alert siren in the Comandante Luis Souto community, in Praça Seca, West Zone of Rio. About an hour later, all were turned off. In all, there was a record of 35 water pockets and a flood in the city.

According to Alerta Rio, between 4:30 pm and 4:45 pm there was a record of heavy rain in Tanque and Madureira; moderate in Anchieta and Piedade; and weak in Penha and Grajaú/Jacarepaguá. Data from REDEMET show that between 4 pm and 5 pm, there was a record of strong wind gusts at Galeão Airport.

On social networks, Internet users share videos of flooded streets. One shows children swimming in a flooded street in Anchieta, near the AZ de Ouro community.

Trains with irregular intervals

The housekeeper Eveline Garcez, 40, reports that passengers had to get off a train on the Gramacho branch, and have been waiting for another train for half an hour, at the circular Penha station. She said that she got on the train, in São Cristóvão, but the train stopped long before reaching Gramacho.

“First, the train made a short ten-minute stop at Penha Station. Then he walked a little and stopped at Penha Circular Station. We were warned that we would have to go down. After we did that the train went back to Central. The station here is full,” he said.

When contacted, the Super Via informed that the intervals are irregular in the Central – Gramacho stretch (Saracuruna branch). The concessionaire also says that the “Operational Control Center (OCC) considers it necessary, some trips are suppressed and trains return to the terminal stations. Passengers travel on the trains that follow. Customers are communicated by the audio of the trains and seasons.”

Metropolitan Region is also affected

There are also records of rain showers in other cities in the Metropolitan Region, such as Belford Roxo, Nova Iguaçu, São Gonçalo and Seropédica. In Barra do Piraí, in the south of the state, there are also reports of heavy rain.

In Nova Iguaçu and Belford Roxo, two of the cities most affected by this Thursday’s rain, the forecast by the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet) is that Friday will have skies with many clouds and isolated rain showers throughout. the day. The temperature should vary between 19 and 27 degrees. On Saturday and Sunday, the weather is expected to remain cloudy, with isolated rains.

The heavy rain left Nova Iguaçu in the attention stage and caused flooding in several neighborhoods, including the central region of the city. Next to the city’s bus station, images circulating on social networks show that the place was practically isolated during the storm. The greatest amount of rainfall was recorded in Bairro Moquetá, with 42mm of rain in just one hour. So far, four incidents have been registered by the civil defense of the municipality. There was a fall of a wall, in the Center, and three properties flooded in the neighborhoods of Caonze, Comendador Soares and in the Central Region. There are still no records of injuries or homelessness.

With more rain forecast for this Thursday night, the Nova Iguaçu city hall also entered the attention stage because of the possibility of flooding, flooding and landslides in the city. In videos shared on the networks, Internet users caught cars in the center of Nova Iguaçu being washed away by the flood.

