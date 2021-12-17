Rock in Rio 2022 confirms Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Billy Idol

The organization of Rock in Rio 2022 announced that Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial will be at the festival.
Green Day is the latest headliner announced on the World Stage. The pop punk trio will play on September 9, which will also feature Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial on the same stage.
Avril Lavigne will headline the Sunset Stage on the 9th — the Canadian singer’s first time at the festival.
Rock in Rio takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.
Rock in Rio 2022 attractions
The attractions of the festival’s first day — the 2nd — were announced last month. Sepultura and the Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra open the World Stage together and will be followed by Dream Theater, Megadeth and Iron Maiden.
Already on September 3, Post Malone, Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello are confirmed on Stage World.
The third day of the festival also has names cast. The opening night is Iza, and then Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber take to the stage.
Ivete Sangalo was also confirmed as an attraction at Rock in Rio and will sing on the last day of the festival, the 11th. Dua Lipa has been announced and will sing at the World Stage on the same date.
Guns N’ Roses arrives in full swing on September 8th, while Djavan opens the World Stage on the 10th.
