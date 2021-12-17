Rock in Rio 2022 confirms Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Billy Idol

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rock in Rio 2022 confirms Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Billy Idol 0 Views

The organization of Rock in Rio 2022 announced that Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial will be at the festival.

Green Day is the latest headliner announced on the World Stage. The pop punk trio will play on September 9, which will also feature Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial on the same stage.

Avril Lavigne will headline the Sunset Stage on the 9th — the Canadian singer’s first time at the festival.

Rock in Rio takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

Rock in Rio 2022 attractions

The attractions of the festival’s first day — the 2nd — were announced last month. Sepultura and the Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra open the World Stage together and will be followed by Dream Theater, Megadeth and Iron Maiden.

Already on September 3, Post Malone, Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello are confirmed on Stage World.

The third day of the festival also has names cast. The opening night is Iza, and then Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber take to the stage.

Ivete Sangalo was also confirmed as an attraction at Rock in Rio and will sing on the last day of the festival, the 11th. Dua Lipa has been announced and will sing at the World Stage on the same date.

Guns N’ Roses arrives in full swing on September 8th, while Djavan opens the World Stage on the 10th.

Rock in Rio 2022 attractions

Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden, at Rock in Rio concert - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

1 / 22

Iron Maiden plays on September 2 and closes the first night of Rock in Rio 2022

Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

22.jun.2016 - James Labrie, lead singer of Dream Theater, performs with his band in São Paulo - Manuela Scarpa /Brazil News

two / 22

Dream Theater plays on the first day of Rock in Rio, September 2, 2022, before Iron Maiden

Manuela Scarpa /Brazil News

Aug.7.2016 - Megadeth performs at Espaço das Américas in São Paulo - Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

3 / 22

Megadeth is one of the metal night attractions at Rock in Rio 2022, on September 2nd

Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

27.Aug.2016 - Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser opened the shows playing the theme of Rock in Rio, accompanied by the Amazonas Philharmonic Orchestra and by the Coral do Amazonas - Publicity

4 / 22

Sepultura opens the World Stage on the first night of Rock in Rio, on September 2, 2022, accompanied by the Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra

Disclosure

Post Malone performs at Lollapalooza Brasil 2019, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo - Mariana Pekin/UOL

5 / 22

Post Malone closes Rock in Rio’s second night on September 3, 2022

Mariana Pekin/UOL

Fortnite Marshmello World Cup - Johannes Eisele/AFP

6 / 22

DJ Marshmello plays on September 3, 2022 at Rock in Rio

Johannes Eisele/AFP

Jason Derulo at a show in Philadelphia, July 4, 2020 - Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.

7 / 22

Jason Derulo sings at Rock in Rio’s World Stage on September 3, 2022

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.

DJ Alok at CarnaUOL 2019 Festival - Mariana Pekin/UOL

8 / 22

Brazilian DJ Alok opens the Rock in Rio World Stage on September 3, 2022

Mariana Pekin/UOL

Justin Bieber during show in Las Vegas - Mario Anzuoni

9 / 22

Justin Bieber is the main attraction of the first pop day of Rock in Rio 2022, on September 4th

Mario Anzuoni

Friday 4/2 Demi Lovato Dancing With The Devil: The Art of Starting Over - Getty Images

10 / 22

Demi Lovato sings before Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio’s World Stage on September 4, 2022

Getty Images

Iza kick at CarnaUOL - Alexandre Schneider/UOL

11 / 22

The Brazilian Iza opens the works of the Rock in Rio World Stage on September 4, 2022

Alexandre Schneider/UOL

Coldplay will end Rock in Rio's activities on September 10th - Press Release

12 / 22

Coldplay’s Brits headline the first day of Rock in Rio’s second weekend, September 10, 2022

Disclosure

Camila Cabello performs during the Z Festival, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo - Iwi Onodera/UOL

13 / 22

Before Coldplay, Camila Cabello shows off her Latin pop at Rock in Rio’s World Stage on September 10, 2022

Iwi Onodera/UOL

28.Mar.2015 - The English band Bastille during a performance on the Ax stage on the first day of Lollapalooza, held at the Interlagos racetrack, in São Paulo - Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress

14 / 22

English band Bastille plays on the same day as Coldplay at Rock in Rio, on September 10, 2022

Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress

Dua Lipa shows off her Grammy for best pop album in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021 - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

15 / 22

Grammy winner Dua Lipa makes her Rock in Rio debut as the main attraction of the festival on September 11, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Costume by Ivete Sangalo at Rock in Rio 2019 was created by stylist Michelly X - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

16 / 22

Queen Ivete Sangalo opens the Rock in Rio World Stage on September 11, 2022

Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

Axl Rose and Slash at the concert that marked the return of Guns N' Roses to the stage, in Heshey (USA) - Playback/Twitter

17 / 22

Axl Rose and Slash perform with Guns N’ Roses on the World Stage on the 8th

Play/Twitter

Djavan 04 - Disclosure

18 / 22

Djavan brings MPB to open the World Stage on the 10th

Disclosure

Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day - Erika Goldring/Getty Images

19 / 22

Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day, performs on the 9th

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Billy Idol in 2017 photo - Michael Kovac/Getty Images

20 / 22

Billy Idol also plays on the 9th

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Capital Inicial performs on the Mundo stage at Rock In Rio 2019 - ADRIANO ISHIBASHI/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

21 / 22

Same day as Capital Inicial, by singer Dinho Ouro Preto

ADRIANO ISHIBASHI/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

12.Sep.2021 - Avril Lavigne at the VMA - Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

22 / 22

Avril also sings on the same day, but on the Sunset Stage

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy and Billy Idol Announced at Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

Green Day is the latest headliner announced on the World Stage. The pop punk trio …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved