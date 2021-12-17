Rodriguinho enters the sights of a Corinthians rival and may arrive ‘for free’ at the club in 2022; see details

Brazilian champion with Fábio Carille in 2017, Rodriguinho is seen with good eyes to reinforce Santos in 2022

Seeking to strengthen the cast for 2022, the saints negotiates the hiring of midfielder rodriguinho, which was in the Bahia and worked with the technician Fábio Carille at the Corinthians between 2017 and 2018, with good performance.

The information was initially released by the GE and confirmed by Fábio Sormani, commentator of the Disney Channels.

According to Sormani’s calculation, Santos sees the eventual hiring of Rodriguinho with good eyes for several reasons. In addition to having the Carille’s trust, the 33 year old midfielder would add technical quality to the cast and would bring experience to the locker room, which has several young players.

Rodriguinho has a contract with Bahia until December 31 and will leave the club after relegation to the Serie B of Brazilian championship. At the end of the bond, he could reach Santos without transfer costs.

The player is interested in playing for Alvinegro Praiano, but would need to have a salary reduction due to the club’s financial situation, which has been cautious in the market.

With Carille, Rodriguinho won the 2017 Brazilian Championship and two editions of the Paulista championship. Since then, he has acted for Pyramids, from Egypt, cruise and Bahia. In 2021, the midfielder scored 10 goals and gave 8 assists by the Steel Squadron.