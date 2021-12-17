Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, has a proposal from Krasnodar, from Russia | corinthians

Striker Róger Guedes, apparently, will be the main target of speculation by Corinthians in relation to the international market.

After refusing an attack from a UAE club, the player was now sought out by Krasnodar, now fifth in the Russian Championship, led by Zenit.

Corinthians has not spoken out about negotiations, but the trend is for the offer to be analyzed next week. It is speculated that the values ​​could reach 12 million euros (R$ 76.7 million). So far, no one has confirmed the figures.

This week, the ge spoke with the player’s agent, Paulo Pitombeira, about a supposed proposal from Roma, Italy. He denied the offer and said the project was permanence.

The tendency is for Róger Guedes to follow Timão for the Libertadores dispute, as he dreams of a place among the squad for the World Cup.

Before the end of Brasileirão, the attacker confirmed at a press conference that he had refused an offer from Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates. The figures would reach 8 million euros (R$ 51 million).

Hired in August, the striker only played 19 matches for Timão, with seven goals scored. He has a contract until August 31, 2025.

It is worth remembering that, upon signing the contract, Corinthians was left with only 40% of the player’s economic rights.

