Romildo “sleeps on the spot” and Juventude wants to sign Darlan and 2 more from Grêmio

Seeking reinforcements for Serie A in 2022, the team from the South is interested in a trio, which has not been the Tricolor holder

THE Guild has been moving the news a lot, especially as it starts to put into practice the planning for the next season, in which it will be forced to reduce costs, but it needs to have a qualified cast to fight for access. The team led by Vagner Mancini, right away, already knows it will have a series of casualties, with starters and reserves.

Last Wednesday (14), for example, the board hit the hammer and will not renew with 3 medallions: Rafinha, Cortez and Diego Souza will not remain for the 2022 season. The Gauchos made a statement on the official website to announce the decision on the trio, which has a contract to expire at the end of December and was under analysis.

However, the veterans, in addition to Douglas Costa, who are of interest to São Paulo, Palmeiras and Corinthians, some young people may have their days numbered. As published by GloboEsporte.com, Juventude is interested in the signings of the defensive midfielder Darlan and in the attacking midfielder Rildo. There is also the intention to attempt an onslaught by Leo Pereira, which should not renew with the Tricolor and will return to Ituano.

The opponent from the South is looking for a profile of reinforcements of young players who are willing to appear and stand out in the Brasileirão, that is, both Grêmio options fit. There is a need in the team commanded by Jair Ventura to replace Castilho’s departure, who returned to Atlético-MG, after being the main highlight of the team in the campaign of permanence.

It is important to note that in June of this year, Darlan extended his relationship with Grêmio until the end of 2024 and fined 150 million euros. Rildo, on the other hand, has a contract until December 2023, with a fine of 50 million euros. The case of Léo Pereira, which belongs to Ituano until the end of 2022, is on loan to Immortal until December 31 of this year.