Salvador will have 90 points of flu vaccination this Friday (17)

The Mutirão for Vaccination against Influenza in Salvador, this Friday (17), will have 90 points of immunization between fixed posts and drive thrus spread throughout the city. The action takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and will only be vaccinated people who present an identification document with a photo and the SUS card linked to the city of Salvador. Residents of other cities will not be eligible for the vaccine.

The strategy is aimed at residents of the capital of Bahia aged over six months who have not yet been immunized against the flu this year. Due to the mega-structure that will be set up for the joint effort, vaccination against Covid-19 will be suspended this Friday in Salvador.

To facilitate access to the immunizing agent, places with large circulation of people such as shopping malls, supermarkets, transfer stations and the headquarters of City Halls-Bairro will also participate in the mobilization.

According to Leo Prates, Municipal Secretary of Health, the measure is part of a series of efforts by the folder to contain the advance of the influenza outbreak in the city. “We will have all our teams mobilized to significantly expand the coverage of vaccination against flu. That’s why we’re calling on the entire population to participate in the strategy this Friday,” he explained.

Check the list of posts:

cases

Salvador registered 38 more cases of H3N2 influenza in the last 24 hours. This brings to 147 the number of reported flu occurrences in the city in 2021. Of this total, 144 cases are of the H3N2 subtype and were reported between the end of November and early December. In all of Bahia there are 170 cases. An 80-year-old woman died from complications caused by the flu virus.

toy donation

A toy collection campaign will take place at the same time as the flu vaccination mobilization. All immunization points will also be receiving donations. The toys collected will be delivered to institutions that support socioeconomically vulnerable children in the municipality.