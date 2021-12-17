San Januario’s blood liquefies

NAPLES, 16 Dec. 21 / 11:06 am (ACI).- This afternoon, December 16, the miracle of the liquefaction of the blood of Saint Januario was repeated in the cathedral of Naples, Italy.

According to a local media outlet, the abbot of the chapel of Saint Januario in the cathedral, Monsignor Vincenzo De Gregorio, opened the vault with the saint’s relic at around 9:00 am and the blood was completely solid.

The faithful were in anticipation and in prayer, because during the morning and after mass the miracle did not happen.

Capella di San Genaro’s Facebook page reported that “the ceremony took place exceptionally at the main altar of the Cathedral of Naples and not, as usual, in the chapel of Saint Januario, in respect of anti-covid-19 norms”.

The blood of Saint Januário, which remains solid in a shrine, tends to liquefy three times a year: on the first Sunday in May, on September 19, the feast of Saint Januário, and on December 16, in memory of the miracle produced by the intercession of the saint who averted a catastrophe after the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius in 1631.

The miracle of the liquefaction of the blood of Saint Januario took place this year in May and on September 19th.

In 2020, Monsignor Vicenzo said that, of the three dates on which Saint Januario’s blood usually liquefies, December 16 is when the miracle does not occur with greater frequency.

“December 16 is normally like that, it doesn’t liquefy at the moment. Even with a delay, it can liquefy the next day”, said Monsignor Vicenzo at the time.

In December 2016, the miracle did not happen either, which worried the faithful. While the fact that it doesn’t liquefy is often interpreted as announcing disaster, it doesn’t always happen.

In fact, the process doesn’t always go the same way: liquefaction sometimes takes several hours or even days. In others, as in 2018, the miracle occurs before the liturgical celebration, and on other occasions, for unknown reasons, the blood does not liquefy.

Pope Francis himself witnessed the miracle in March 2015. On that occasion, the blood liquefied before the eyes of the Pope himself.

This is an extraordinary event that also took place in 1848 before Pope Pius IX. The miracle, on the other hand, did not happen during the visits of St. John Paul II, in 1979, nor of Benedict XVI, in 2007.

the martyrdom of saint Januario

Saint Januario, patron saint of Naples, was bishop of Benevento. During the persecution against Christians, he was taken prisoner along with his companions and subjected to terrible torture. One day he and his friends were thrown to the lions, but the beasts just roared without approaching.

They were then accused of using magic and sentenced to die beheaded near Pozzuoli, where they were also buried. This happened around the year 305.

The relics of Saint Januário were transferred to different places until they finally arrived at Naples in 1497.

