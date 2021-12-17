São Paulo: After making a proposal to Douglas Costa, São Paulo sees Grêmio VP praise Vitor Bueno

The name of Vitor Bueno, who currently earns around R$400,000 a month at Morumbi, was praised by Dénis Abrahão, responsible for the football department at Grêmio

The reformulation in the São Paulo continues at full steam and Rogério Ceni expects the arrival of reinforcements for 2022. Although the club’s financial situation is an obstacle, the coach gave the board a list of names that could help the team. On the other hand, there are more names listed to enter the “boat”. attacking midfielder case Victor Bueno.

Even though the shirt 12 has gained more chances with Ceni in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, the player knows that the São Paulo board will not oppose proposals. The 27-year-old athlete receives about BRL 400 thousand per month, found the Bolavip Brazil, which also weighs against his permanence for the next season.

This Thursday (16), Denis Abrahão, Grêmio soccer vice president, gave an interview to Band RS and praised the São Paulo midfielder. It is not clear, however, whether Vitor is on the list of possible reinforcements for the club from Rio Grande do Sul for Serie B. “Pablo is not up for discussion. He’s a good name (Vitor Bueno), he played against us here at Grêmio and São Paulo”, said the leader of the Tricolor Gaucho.

Criticized by a good part of the São Paulo fans, Vitor Bueno has a contract at Morumbi until the end of 2023. If he keeps the attacking midfielder until the end of the contract, Tricolor will have almost BRL 9.5 million in salary expenses until then. It is worth remembering that the SP joined the fight for Douglas Costa, who will not stay in Porto Alegre, but his high salaries would have to be financed by an investor.