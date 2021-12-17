São Paulo enters the dispute with Flamengo for player from Ceará

Credit: Disclosure/ Ceará

Featured in Ceará this season, midfielder Fernando Sobral has been attracting the interest of major Brazilian football clubs. After Flamengo, São Paulo is another team that wants to hire the 27-year-old player. The information was initially disclosed by the Uol Sports website.

According to the portal, last week the midfielder’s exhaustion was sought by São Paulo, who sought to find out about the business situation. Ceará must negotiate Fernando Sobral without any financial compensation.

If he closes with São Paulo, Fernando Sobral will dispute position with midfielders like Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes.

other interested

Flamengo also showed interest in hiring the midfielder for the 20220 season. The information was disclosed by Julio Miguel Neto, who works as a sports journalist on the ‘Paparazzo Rubro-negro’ channel, on Youtube.

Sobral in Ceará

Fernando Sobral is going through a great phase with the Ceará shirt this season, in which he played 52 games, scored two goals and distributed two assists.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been in Ceará since 2018 and has a total of 133 matches, seven goals and nine assists.

Fernando Sobral has been making a career playing in northeastern football. The midfielder started at Guarany de Sobral and before Ceará he also worked at clubs such as Casa, Horizonte, Fluminense de Feira and Sampaio Corrêa.

