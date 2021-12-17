São Paulo has a list with 36 approved players, 14 for dismissal and wants six reinforcements | São Paulo

São Paulo’s search for reinforcements comes from a list of 36 players approved by the coaching staff and has a list of 14 athletes from the current squad that can be used in exchanges so that six reinforcements are made possible for the next season.

Among the names that the ge selected, forward Pedro, from Flamengo, is the best rated for the attack, but discarded at the club because of the amounts involved. The board tries to Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, considered “less improbable”.

Rogério Ceni’s expectation is to have a team with more “strength and speed”, as has been repeated in the planning meetings of the football board that began last Friday – when the coach and Muricy Ramalho, coordinator, were convinced to remain at the club despite the prospects of little investment for 2022.

The list of 36 names was made with technical criteria – that’s why some athletes that the club itself sees as distant are included in it – and divided by position. In each position, players are ranked in order of interest.

1 of 4 Douglas Costa in action against São Paulo in Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Douglas Costa in action against São Paulo in Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

In this relationship is the name of Douglas Costa, who should leave Grêmio after the team’s relegation in the Brasileirão.

The striker already had talks with the Morumbi club before moving to the club that revealed him, in May. At the time, the salary scared: R$ 1.25 million per month.

The difficulty remains – not only the player’s high salaries, but also the financial crisis that São Paulo is going through, which was not eased in 2021.

The club is looking for some way to finance Douglas Costa’s salaries – there is talk of finding partners, anticipating contracts – but the board understands that the hiring would not have a transfer cost, so it is still analyzing possibilities, even if they seem far from the conditions tricolors.

He, however, is not at the top of the position. Who occupies this place is Pedro, forward of Flamengo. São Paulo admits that this is an unfeasible desire.

It is estimated that Pedro’s salaries can match Douglas Costa’s. But to remove the reserve of Gabigol from Flamengo, São Paulo expects to have to pay at least 7 million euros, around R$ 45 million at the current price.

The Rio club also does not consider the possibility of losing the player, especially to a national rival. The red-black board, which paid around R$90 million for the player, wants to keep Pedro in Gávea.

2 of 4 Pedro is one of the names on an extensive list of São Paulo — Photo: André Durão Pedro is one of the names on an extensive list of São Paulo — Photo: André Durão

There are more feasible names. Patrick, from Internacional, is one of them, although he is not among the favourites. Inter must make no efforts to keep the athlete, which facilitates negotiations.

In recent weeks, São Paulo has looked for players like Wesley Moraes, who is linked to Aston Villa, but is on loan to Club Brugge, from Belgium, defensive midfielder Ronald, from Fortaleza, and full-back Rodinei, from Flamengo. In all three cases, Tricolor suggests loan agreements, cheaper than the acquisition of rights.

There are six planned reinforcements, which include parts mainly for midfield and attack – São Paulo’s defense had good numbers in 2021, and the club is focusing its efforts on Arboleda’s renewal.

To make these new athletes viable, the board has a list of 14 players that can be used in exchanges, since there is little money available for signings. It is a list in which names such as Pablo, Reinaldo and Vitor Bueno appear.

They won’t necessarily leave Morumbi in this window – most of the related players still have contracts, and the termination costs don’t justify the layoff alone. But they are in the window for possible interested parties.

3 of 4 São Paulo may involve Pablo in negotiations — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF São Paulo may involve Pablo in negotiations — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Athletes from the base who stood out this year, such as Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Luan, are part of another relationship, that of those who only leave if they are sold.

But there is pessimism that good proposals can be made in this window – the club believes in a ceiling of 8 million euros (R$ 51 million) for offers. In February, Brenner was sold for US$13 million (R$70 million at the time).

So far, São Paulo has not hired anyone for 2022. On the other hand, William, Rojas and Shaylon have already said goodbye to Morumbi, a path that should also be followed by Galeano and Benítez.

