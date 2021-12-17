São Paulo opens conversation with Douglas Costa for 2022

São Paulo is interested in hiring striker Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, for next season. With the decision on the permanence of coach Rogério Ceni, the club monitors the market in search of players to reinforce the team. In addition to him, the team takes a closer look at the duo Ronald and Romarinho, who worked with the coach at Fortaleza, defender Rodinei, from Flamengo, and forward Wesley, from Aston Villa-ING.
SÃO PAULO’S CONTRACTS
So far, São Paulo has not closed with any player for the next season.
PLAYERS IN THE SIGHT
Tricolor is interested in forwards Wesley, from Aston Villa-ING, and Douglas Costa, from Grêmio. In addition to Ke, right-back Rodinei, from Flamengo, forward Sorriso, from Juventude, and midfielders Ronald and Romarinho, from Fortaleza, are targets.
WHO LEFT
The São Paulo boat has two players who have terminated their contract with the team: midfielder Shaylon and forward Rojas.
WHO CAN LEAVE
São Paulo has some athletes at the end of their contract who can leave the club. They are: defender Rodrigo Freitas, defensive midfielder Willian, midfielder Benítez and striker Galeano.
2022 BASE TEAM
James Volpi; Igor Vinícius (Orejuela), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero (Rodrigo Nestor), Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni, Luciano and Calleri. Coach: Rogerio Ceni.
CHALLENGES FOR 2022
After finishing the Brazilian Championship fighting against relegation, São Paulo will dispute Paulistão from January 26th. Players will go on vacation until the first week of next month, when they return to training. In addition to the state, Tricolor debuts at the Copa do Brasil in February and starts at the Brasileirão in March 2022, in addition to being in the Copa Sudamericana.
THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022
01/26 – Guarani x São Paulo – São Paulo Championship
01/30 – São Paulo x Ituano – São Paulo Championship
02/02 – Red Bull Bragantino x São Paulo – São Paulo Championship
06/02 – São Paulo x Palmeiras – São Paulo Championship
02/09 – São Paulo x Santo André – São Paulo Championship