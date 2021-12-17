São Paulo opens conversation with Douglas Costa for 2022

São Paulo is interested in hiring striker Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, for next season. With the decision on the permanence of coach Rogério Ceni, the club monitors the market in search of players to reinforce the team. In addition to him, the team takes a closer look at the duo Ronald and Romarinho, who worked with the coach at Fortaleza, defender Rodinei, from Flamengo, and forward Wesley, from Aston Villa-ING.







Douglas Costa is of interest to São Paulo for the next season (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

SÃO PAULO’S CONTRACTS

So far, São Paulo has not closed with any player for the next season.

PLAYERS IN THE SIGHT

Tricolor is interested in forwards Wesley, from Aston Villa-ING, and Douglas Costa, from Grêmio. In addition to Ke, right-back Rodinei, from Flamengo, forward Sorriso, from Juventude, and midfielders Ronald and Romarinho, from Fortaleza, are targets.

WHO LEFT

The São Paulo boat has two players who have terminated their contract with the team: midfielder Shaylon and forward Rojas.

WHO CAN LEAVE

São Paulo has some athletes at the end of their contract who can leave the club. They are: defender Rodrigo Freitas, defensive midfielder Willian, midfielder Benítez and striker Galeano.

2022 BASE TEAM

James Volpi; Igor Vinícius (Orejuela), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero (Rodrigo Nestor), Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni, Luciano and Calleri. Coach: Rogerio Ceni.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022

After finishing the Brazilian Championship fighting against relegation, São Paulo will dispute Paulistão from January 26th. Players will go on vacation until the first week of next month, when they return to training. In addition to the state, Tricolor debuts at the Copa do Brasil in February and starts at the Brasileirão in March 2022, in addition to being in the Copa Sudamericana.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022

01/26 – Guarani x São Paulo – São Paulo Championship

01/30 – São Paulo x Ituano – São Paulo Championship

02/02 – Red Bull Bragantino x São Paulo – São Paulo Championship

06/02 – São Paulo x Palmeiras – São Paulo Championship

02/09 – São Paulo x Santo André – São Paulo Championship