São Paulo qualifies for the final of the Brasil Ladies Cup with 100% success

This Thursday night (16), São Paulo and Internacional faced each other for the third round of the Brasil Ladies Cup, and the Sovereigns got the better of Gurias Coloradas by winning the match by the minimum score, from 1 to 0. The goal was marked by Giovaninha at the beginning of the game.
THE GAME
Although Gurias Coloradas started the match pressing Tricolor, the Sovereigns did not take long to reverse the situation and began to dominate the game after five minutes of the ball rolling, when they opened the scoring with a goal by Giovaninha. The young athlete from São Paulo received an excellent pass from shirt 10, Duda, and did not waste the opportunity. With the total control of Tricolor, Inter worked little on the ball and faced difficulties to create good opportunities, always taking risks from outside the area and not getting results.
The second half of the match started in a similar way to the first stage, and Internacional was much more incisive. On the other hand, São Paulo couldn’t deliver the same energy of the first 45 minutes and took very little danger to the colorado goal. With a prolonged end still due to the failures in the lighting of the Municipal Stadium Mayor Gabriel Marques da Silva, in the city of Santana de Parnaíba, the teams still tried to bring in new goals in the last minutes of the game, but the score did not change and the duel ended in 1 to 0.
With the result, the Sovereigns guaranteed the classification for the grand final of the Brasil Ladies Cup with the best campaign of the tournament, with three victories in three games played. Now, São Paulo awaits the result of the match between Palmeiras and River Plate this Thursday (16), at 22:00 (GMT), to find out who will be their opponents in the decision, which takes place on Sunday (19) at 10:10 am, at Allianz Park.
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE OF THIS REAL TIME
follow him Sport News World at the twitter, Instagram and Facebook.