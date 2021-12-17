São Paulo qualifies for the final of the Brasil Ladies Cup with 100% success

Share Tweet Share Share Email

This Thursday night (16), São Paulo and Internacional faced each other for the third round of the Brasil Ladies Cup, and the Sovereigns got the better of Gurias Coloradas by winning the match by the minimum score, from 1 to 0. The goal was marked by Giovaninha at the beginning of the game.

THE GAME

Although Gurias Coloradas started the match pressing Tricolor, the Sovereigns did not take long to reverse the situation and began to dominate the game after five minutes of the ball rolling, when they opened the scoring with a goal by Giovaninha. The young athlete from São Paulo received an excellent pass from shirt 10, Duda, and did not waste the opportunity. With the total control of Tricolor, Inter worked little on the ball and faced difficulties to create good opportunities, always taking risks from outside the area and not getting results.

The second half of the match started in a similar way to the first stage, and Internacional was much more incisive. On the other hand, São Paulo couldn’t deliver the same energy of the first 45 minutes and took very little danger to the colorado goal. With a prolonged end still due to the failures in the lighting of the Municipal Stadium Mayor Gabriel Marques da Silva, in the city of Santana de Parnaíba, the teams still tried to bring in new goals in the last minutes of the game, but the score did not change and the duel ended in 1 to 0.

With the result, the Sovereigns guaranteed the classification for the grand final of the Brasil Ladies Cup with the best campaign of the tournament, with three victories in three games played. Now, São Paulo awaits the result of the match between Palmeiras and River Plate this Thursday (16), at 22:00 (GMT), to find out who will be their opponents in the decision, which takes place on Sunday (19) at 10:10 am, at Allianz Park.

And I’ll stay here, waiting for the match between Palmeiras and River Plate to find out who will be the second team to reach the big decision of the competition! #LadiesCupENM END OF THE GAME! São Paulo wins another one and reaches the grand final of the Brasil Ladies Cup with 100% success in the tournament! SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 53’/2T YELLOW CARD FOR ARI, FROM INTERNATIONAL SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 52’/2T Marcelle makes an excellent save on Inter’s free kick. Excellent debut in the professional tricolor goalkeeper! SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 51’/2T With more than 50 minutes left on the clock, the pace of the game drops considerably and both teams feel the fatigue! SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 45’/2T EIGHT MINUTE ADDITION SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 41’/2T Lights stabilized, ball in play again! SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM Game stopped due to problems with stadium lighting! SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM SUBSTITUTIONS IN SÃO PAULO

Leave: Lauren and Larissa

Enter: Gislaine and Clara SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 30’/2T São Paulo creates much less in the second stage, but Inter still cannot be effective and the classification remains in possession of the Sovereigns SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 28’/2T Duda receives in the area, spins well and gives the ball at Maressa’s feet, but the kick goes out SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM 25’/2T SUBSTITUTION IN SÃO PAULO

Sai: Giovaninha

Enter: Maressa SAO 1 X 0 INT

#LadiesCupENM CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE OF THIS REAL TIME

follow him Sport News World at the twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

















