SC registers 7 cases of Influenza H3N2 and alerts municipalities

A new variant of the virus has caused concern in several states across the country; a death has already been confirmed in Bahia

Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina) confirmed this Thursday (16) the identification of seven cases of Influenza H3N2, a variant of the flu virus that has caused outbreaks and concerns in other centers in the country.

All these cases were registered between late November and early December. An alert with preventive measures, surveillance and clinical management is being prepared by Dive and will be issued to municipalities.

According to the agency, 10 cases of Influenza were identified between the months of January and December in Santa Catarina. Of these, two were from Influenza B and eight from Influenza A (1 from h1N1 and seven from H3N2).

“Influenza surveillance occurs through Sentinel Units for Flu Syndrome and SRAG (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), as well as for cases of SRAG hospitalized in ICUs and deaths”, explains Dive, in a note.

Due to the unusual increase in cases observed, and based on the outbreaks that happen in states like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, for example, the agency opens its eyes to the situation.

“In this way, the State maintains surveillance of the disease, seeking to identify with it a change in the epidemiological profile, in order to guide the health services in a timely manner”, completes the agency.

In addition, a statement is already being prepared to be issued to municipalities. “Considering the scenario in other Brazilian states, the technical team at Dive/SC is preparing an alert for health services, reinforcing the need for surveillance, timely clinical management and preventive measures”, concluded the note.

Flu outbreak in Florianópolis teenagers after party

Teenager Geovana Stella de Moraes, 17, began to feel flu symptoms last Saturday (11), after going to a graduation party in Florianópolis.

She was with a group of seven other friends, and reports that they all got sick too. “A lot of people I didn’t know got sick too. The students were from Rio de Janeiro, and this outbreak was already happening there”, says Geovana.

She and friends tested for Covid-19, which came back negative. “As a lot of people who were at the show also caught Influenza, we were also sure that that was it”.

In addition, what catches the teenager’s attention is that she was vaccinated against Influenza, in April 2021. However, Geovana still does not have confirmation as to whether or not it is the new variant of the flu.

Brazil has its first confirmed death from H3N2

The government of Bahia confirmed this Wednesday night (15) the first death from influenza caused by the new strain of Influenza A, identified as H3N2.

The victim, an elderly resident of Salvador, was 80 years old and was not vaccinated against the Infuenza virus, according to information from the UOL portal.

The H3N2 Virus

The H3N2 virus is one of the categories of the influenza A virus. Officially known as influenza A (H3N2), this virus is seasonal.

It circulates among humans since a pandemic in Hong Kong in 1968, but only in 2005 began to circulate around the world.

Although H3N2 appeared in the Chinese country, a new mutation was identified six months ago in Australia, according to José Luiz Proença Módena, a virologist from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) to UOL. The new strain was named Darwin, in reference to the city in which it was sequenced in Australia.

Influenza vaccine

Influenza viruses undergo more mutations than coronaviruses and, like any other vaccine, needs to be changed every year to ensure effectiveness. The flu vaccine used in Brazil already has H3N2 in its composition, but it is not the Darwin variant.

Even so, the vaccine used “helps reduce hospitalization”, says Cristina Bonorino, an immunologist at the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).

“This variant is not in the vaccine, but H3N2 is. So the vaccine offers some protection,” adds Bonorino.