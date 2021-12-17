Scientists find tropical fish in Arctic waters and warn of climate change

Animal had been reported in Nordic waters back in the 1990s, but has accelerated its presence in icy waters in recent years.

THE fish Tropical “Diretmichthys parini”, from the Diretmidae family, which lives in deep waters, was detected near the Arctic Pole, a phenomenon that may be linked to climate change – reported a French maritime agency on Thursday, 16. The animal lives in depth between 500 and 2,000 meters and feeds on plankton. Scientific vehicles from the Nordic countries have mentioned its presence since the mid-1990s, but the phenomenon seems to have accelerated in recent years, says Pierre Cresson, from the French Institute for Research on Maritime Exploration (Ifremer). The last detection was made last October, when the Norwegian press reported the capture of two specimens in waters at the edge of the Polar Circle, the researcher reported in a video message released by Ifremer.

“It seems that this fish continues to rise as the water heats up. This species is rare and little known”, said Ifreme in a press release. Although its natural habitat is warm water, it is able to navigate warm water to feed. To do this, it rises to the surface to feed on plankton. The “Diretmichthys parini” measures about 40 cm and can live for tens of years. “It’s similar to the coelacanth, a slow-growing, deep-water fish, which can make it vulnerable,” warned Cresson. Its rarity allowed it to escape, until then, from mass fishing, “which explains why it is not on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) lists of threatened species,” added the expert.

*With information from AFP