Search reveals where to find cheaper Christmas products in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/16/2021 12:31.

The quotation helps consumers to be more attentive and choose well where to shop

Photo: Disclosure / Secom

wake up city

The Feira de Santana Municipal Consumer Protection and Defense Superintendence (Procon) prepared a price survey for the main items that make up the Christmas dinner at eight competing stores. The quote helps consumers to be more attentive and choose where to shop at this time of year, to ensure savings.

The values ​​were compared between the 14th and 15th of this month, in Assaí, Atakarejo, Atacadão, Bem Barato, Big Bompreço, G. Barbosa, Maxxi Atacado and São Roque, and show that some items have different variations between the competing stores.

A kilo of Sadia turkey is costing R$ 24.48 both at Atacadão and Assaí, Big Bompreço, São Roque and Maxxi Atacado. At G. Barbosa it presented the highest value: R$ 27.48.

Pérgola wine is being sold for a minimum price of R$18.25 at São Roque and a maximum of R$21.99 at Big Bompreço. Panettone Bauduco, on the other hand, can be found at the lowest price at Maxxi Wholesale for R$ 16.39. The highest price was registered at São Roque, for R$19.90.

